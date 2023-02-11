Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
Yahoo Sports

Despite critics, why Eagles' Jalen Hurts is 'the next GOAT' like Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes

By Martin Frank, Delaware News Journal,

5 days ago
PHILADELPHIA − It was the fourth day of Super Bowl week media availability, and Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was asked for the gazillionth time about...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral During Parade
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes said coach Andy Reid threatened to bench any Chiefs player who tried to watch Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show
Kansas City, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy