Sunday's letters: Let students think for themselves, consider alternatives to auto

Tell students whole truth, warts and all

It is shameful and mind-boggling that Sarasota County and the state of Florida are trying to institutionalize Christianity, racism, sexism and homophobia.

The governor considers it his mandate to destroy New College and make it a “mini-me” Christian university, blocking students from critical thinking and freedom to explore our society, warts and all.

It is criminal that now the School Board is permitting all the racism-denying parents to block their kids from learning the truth about the seamy reality of our society. We can only change for the better if we are informed and can think for ourselves.

The evidence shows that conservatives want to retain (white) power at any price and are using the next generation to get there.So School Board members, what happens if middle schoolers are permitted to read a certain book. Are they banned from discussing it with younger kids who are not allowed to read it? Do they go to jail if they do? Is that on next month’s agenda?

Oh, by the way, kids being kids, they’ll probably read the book online anyway.Tom McArdle, Sarasota

Mass transit can ease traffic woes

As someone who worked in the passenger rail and transit industry for more than 30 years – and who is now observing Florida’s transportation woes concerning traffic – I predict that this state will not be able to build enough highway capacity to solve its looming traffic woes.

I lived for a number of years in California, and that state built an extensive highway system. However, it still experiences gridlock. In response, California constructed a capable rail and transit system, which has offered mobility and safety to its users.

What concerns me is that the state and Gov. Ron DeSantis, in the refund of sales tax due to a court decision for Hillsborough County, has mandated that funds not be spent on any transit whatsoever.

This is shortsighted and foolish thinking. Counties in the Tampa region should be analyzing alternatives to the automobile, particularly as the population ages.

In the interim, if there is an ongoing highway construction, then lanes used only for vehicles with high capacity, such as buses and or cars with two or more passengers, ought to be considered.

Get used to traffic delays, Floridians, if our planners do not think beyond the automobile for mobility.

Robert Ash, Nokomis

Governors abuse appointment power

Years ago, it was believed that a state’s governor was the logical person to appoint people to the many unelected positions in agencies and on boards because the governor represented everyone in the state, not just one political party.

The governor could appoint widely respected people with open minds who had expertise in the activity being overseen.

Now that some governors see themselves primarily as leaders of their political party, they use that power to appoint political operatives to pursue the party's political objectives.

This abuse will not stop until voters replace political party loyalists with legislators more responsive to centrist voters who overwhelmingly prefer consensus-building legislators. Change is unlikely with our current winner-take-all voting system, which created and maintains our highly polarized government.

John Schussler, Sarasota

Light of love shines for all God’s children

I am grateful to columnist Carrie Seidman for her reporting on the trustees meeting at New College of Florida last week. I also am shocked by and angry at the actions of the newly installed trustees.

These actions are often described as a way to protect “Christian values.” Just fired President Patricia Okker spoke of being raised in a Christian family that sang “This Little Light of Mine.” In my Methodist home I was taught that all of us are God’s children, and are loved, and that love is the light that shines.

Christianity has never been spoken with just one voice. Often the majority of voices express fear and an exaggerated need for power. That was evident in pre-World War II Germany, when a majority of Christians supported the rise to power of the Nazis.

There was, however, a minority voice of Christians called the Confessing Movement that let their light shine supporting the dignity and value of all human beings.

I believe that diversity, equity and inclusion are the heart of the Christian ethic of love. As a Christian, that is where I will let my light shine, regardless of who is currently in the majority.

Rev. Stephen G. Hoffman, Sarasota

Israel sends help to earthquake zone

Regarding the tragic earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the Israelis quickly responded with their elite rescue and medical teams, as they do anywhere in the world whenever they are needed.

Race and religion are not a factor. Contrary to those who bash Israel, the country contributes much to help others.

Harriet Joy Epstein, Sarasota