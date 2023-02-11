Man shot, killed in Wesley Chapel parking lot, deputies say

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night at a shopping plaza in Wesley Chapel.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at a parking lot near the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and County Line Road at about 11 p.m.

According to investigators, a man and another individual arranged a meeting at the plaza when a third person approached them. The man was shot dead at the scene.

The shooting happened after the third person arrived, deputies said. However, the sheriff’s office has not released information on the man’s killer or the other person present at the scene.

Deputies and forensics specialists were on the scene as late as Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office said there was no apparent threat to the public, and its investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.