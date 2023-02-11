Open in App
Wesley Chapel, FL
See more from this location?
WFLA

Man shot, killed in Wesley Chapel parking lot, deputies say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LZYUr_0kk3w4YC00

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night at a shopping plaza in Wesley Chapel.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at a parking lot near the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and County Line Road at about 11 p.m.

Family in shock after woman killed in Plant City train crash

According to investigators, a man and another individual arranged a meeting at the plaza when a third person approached them. The man was shot dead at the scene.

The shooting happened after the third person arrived, deputies said. However, the sheriff’s office has not released information on the man’s killer or the other person present at the scene.

Deputies and forensics specialists were on the scene as late as Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office said there was no apparent threat to the public, and its investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pasco County, FL
Pasco County mother arrested after 9-year-old backs car into building
New Port Richey, FL13 hours ago
Most Popular
VIDEO: New Port Richey mom arrested for teaching 9-year-old to back out of parking spot, crashing, police say
New Port Richey, FL12 hours ago
Pedestrian struck twice while crossing road in Largo, police say
Largo, FL12 hours ago
Lakeland man arrested in armed I-4 road rage incident
Lakeland, FL5 hours ago
2 fatally struck by van while pulling child in wagon near Arcadia
Arcadia, FL17 hours ago
SPPD: 2 additional men arrested after 13-year-old killed by motorcycle at illegal street racing event
Saint Petersburg, FL13 hours ago
Motorcycle driver, owner charged in 13-year-old’s death at St. Pete street race
Saint Petersburg, FL13 hours ago
Riverview martial arts instructor arrested for a fourth time after inappropriately touching students, deputies say
Riverview, FL6 hours ago
VIDEO: Florida Mom Arrested After Her 9-Year-Old Child Messes Up During Driver’s Training
New Port Richey, FL13 hours ago
Man killed when truck overturns on I-275 entrance ramp
Saint Petersburg, FL13 hours ago
Pedestrian killed in crash on Seminole Boulevard in Largo
Largo, FL12 hours ago
Sarasota man dies after pickup overturns on I-275 in St. Pete
Sarasota, FL14 hours ago
'I can't forgive her': Family devastated to learn grandaughter arrested for deadly Brooksville fire
Brooksville, FL1 day ago
2 more charged over death of St. Pete 13-year-old at street race
Saint Petersburg, FL13 hours ago
‘Please come forward’: Still no answers 4 years after Jabez Spann’s remains found
Sarasota, FL7 hours ago
Lakeland drive-by shooting: 5 suspects, 2 persons-of-interest named by federal officials
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Four teens charged in Manatee murder case
Bradenton, FL1 day ago
Worker falls from 18th story of Sarasota construction site
Sarasota, FL11 hours ago
VIDEO: Woman Fights Off Attacker at Florida Gym
Tampa, FL17 hours ago
Brooksville woman knowingly set ‘intense’ fire that killed relative, sheriff says
Brooksville, FL2 days ago
Tampa police: 14-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Robles Park
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Winter Haven police ‘desperately’ searching for missing endangered teen
Winter Haven, FL1 day ago
Hillsborough deputies investigating Tampa shooting that left 1 dead
Tampa, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy