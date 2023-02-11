Windy Sunday with a few sprinkles

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A strong cold front is moving across the state this evening. A few showers will linger through Sunday morning.

It will be much cooler Sunday afternoon. Even though the storms will be gone, it will be very windy all-day Sunday. A few sprinkles will be possible through the early afternoon and skies will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 60s.

The winds calm down Sunday night and skies will clear out. Temperatures drop to around 50° for Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be much calmer and we’ll see more sunshine but it will stay chilly with highs in the upper 60s.

The coldest morning will be Tuesday with lows in the low to mid-40s across the area. After that cold start for Valentine’s Day, it’ll warm up nicely with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Temperatures will be in the 80s the rest of the week before a cold front moves through Friday bringing another round of showers but only slightly cooler air for the weekend.

