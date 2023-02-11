Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
WFLA

Windy Sunday with a few sprinkles

By Amanda Holly,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iVuds_0kk3vkNY00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A strong cold front is moving across the state this evening. A few showers will linger through Sunday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pz2h6_0kk3vkNY00

It will be much cooler Sunday afternoon. Even though the storms will be gone, it will be very windy all-day Sunday. A few sprinkles will be possible through the early afternoon and skies will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oIO2Y_0kk3vkNY00

The winds calm down Sunday night and skies will clear out. Temperatures drop to around 50° for Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be much calmer and we’ll see more sunshine but it will stay chilly with highs in the upper 60s.

The coldest morning will be Tuesday with lows in the low to mid-40s across the area. After that cold start for Valentine’s Day, it’ll warm up nicely with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0whBtE_0kk3vkNY00

Temperatures will be in the 80s the rest of the week before a cold front moves through Friday bringing another round of showers but only slightly cooler air for the weekend.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily Weather Forecast

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tampa, FL
Crash snarls traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge
Tampa, FL1 day ago
‘Top rated’ BBQ chain opening in Tampa
Tampa, FL5 hours ago
New Ybor speakeasy honors Madame Fortune Taylor, a Black Tampa Bay trailblazer
Tampa, FL11 hours ago
Most Popular
Alligator living with mouth taped shut since December has been captured
Brandon, FL6 hours ago
Top college softball takes-over Clearwater
Clearwater, FL5 hours ago
Alligator’s mouth taped shut since December, Brandon resident says
Brandon, FL3 days ago
Breeze Airways adds new nonstop flights from Tampa starting at $39
Tampa, FL2 days ago
‘Really terrifying’: Woman injured on Florida State Fair ride
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Rays bring stacked starting rotation into 2023
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Nightmare continues for Clearwater families given little notice to move out
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
Walmart closing some ‘underperforming’ locations
Milwaukee, WI8 hours ago
Worker falls from 18th story of Sarasota construction site
Sarasota, FL11 hours ago
Walmart to close additional ‘underperforming’ locations: The complete list so far
Milwaukee, WI8 hours ago
Florida boy, 11, dies from flesh-eating bacteria after rolling ankle: report
Tampa, FL9 hours ago
Winter Haven police ‘desperately’ searching for missing endangered teen
Winter Haven, FL1 day ago
Sarasota vs Naples – Which is better?
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Tampa Bay attorney fights for dedicated space for nursing moms at every Florida courthouse
Tampa, FL1 day ago
2 fatally struck by van while pulling child in wagon near Arcadia
Arcadia, FL17 hours ago
‘Please come forward’: Still no answers 4 years after Jabez Spann’s remains found
Sarasota, FL7 hours ago
Sarasota woman donates kidney to stranger just before Valentine’s Day
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
KFC testing 2 new chicken sandwiches exclusively in Tampa
Tampa, FL8 hours ago
Police now investigating Clearwater residents facing abrupt 'Notice to vacate'
Clearwater, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy