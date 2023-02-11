Open in App
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville (KY) City Council Approves $2.5M Land Purchase for Fire Station

By Fireapparatus Magazine Review Content Directors,

5 days ago
Hopkinsville City Council took another step Tuesday night toward constructing the city’s fifth fire station, hoptownchronicle.org reported. Following a closed session to discuss property acquisition,...
