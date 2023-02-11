Florida Man Wanted For Assaulting Woman, Arrested For Cocaine Trafficking

27-Year old Robert Earnest (MCSO)

A Florida man with the guns inked at the top of his chest that says “Don’t Think Just Do It” is behind bars on drug trafficking charges.

According to deputies, 27-Year old Robert Earnest of Stuart, sports two gun tattoos on his chest. “Don’t think, Just Do It” it reads.

Earnest was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop last night with an outstanding warrant for assault of a woman, Marin County Sheriff’s Office said.

During the traffic stop, deputies found 29.9 grams of cocaine, a handgun, ammunition, Oxycodone pills, Methylphenidate pills, a ski mask, and some gloves in his possession.

Robert Earnest is already a convicted felon with burglary, fleeing and eluding, and possession crimes, according to deputies.

Earnest has now been charged with trafficking, cocaine, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of oxycodone, and possession of Methylphenidate.

“It appears he lived by the ink, don’t think, just do it. Now Robert Earnest and his top guns are at the Martin County Jail without bond with plenty of time to think about what he’s going to “just do” next,” said MCSO.

