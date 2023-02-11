Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
New York Post

5 injured when LAX shuttle bus collided with American Airlines plane

By Nicholas McEntyre,

5 days ago

An American Airlines plane collided with a shuttle bus on a taxiway at Los Angeles International Airport Friday night, injuring five people.

The collision happened just after 10 p.m. local time when American Airlines’ A321 plane was being towed from a gate and the bus was transporting passengers between terminals.

“The aircraft that was being towed from a gate to a remote parking location made physical contact with a bus traveling on the south side of the LAX airfield,” Los Angeles World Airports, the governing body for LAX, said in a statement to CBS Los Angeles .

“Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and treated about five people at the scene. There is no major operational disruption at LAX.”

An American Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at LAX following a collision with a passenger shuttle bus Friday night.
KTLA5

Of the five injured, four were transported to local hospitals including the tug driver who was listed in moderate condition, according to ABC 7 .

The bus driver and two passengers were also hospitalized and were listed in fair condition.

The outlet reported only one person was aboard the plane. The worker was treated for injuries but refused further evaluation.

The bus’ windshield suffered extensive damage.

The airport confirmed the collision in a tweet and thanked the first responders but said “other LAX operations remain normal.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

