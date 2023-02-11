Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
InsideTheHeat

Late Basket By Jimmy Butler Lifts Miami Heat Past Houston Rockets

By Shandel Richardson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSkNV_0kk3qRS000

Tyler Herro led the way with 31 points

Three years ago, the Miami Heat invented a play that involved throwing an alley-oop to Jimmy Butler from an inbounds pass.

They finally got a chance to use it Friday.

Butler scored on a late dunk that lifted the Heat to a 97-95 victory against the Houston Rockets at Miami-Dade Arena.

“It took us about three years to get back to it," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “That's one of those benefits of all the time we had in the bubble."

The Heat avoided what would have been a loss to the league's worst team. Guard Tyler Herro led the way with 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Bam Adebayo finished with 20 points while Butler had 16 and Max Strus 14.

“Any way to get a win, at this point in the season, it's all about wins," Herro said. “We'll take one any way we can get one."

View the original article to see embedded media.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Jimmy Butler an All-Star? CLICK HERE

Heat make no moves at trade deadline. CLICK HERE

Captain Udonis Haslem always stays ready. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com , use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER : @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Karl Malone’s ‘Pedophile’ Past Haunts Him After NBA Names Him Judge Of Dunk Contest
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
A Russell Westbrook And Kevin Love Reunion With The Miami Heat?
Miami, FL9 hours ago
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Explains The Difficulty Of Defending Nikola Jokic
Miami, FL1 day ago
Miami Heat's Jamaree Bouyea Receives High Praise From Bam Adebayo
Miami, FL1 day ago
Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Back In The Fold After Finger Surgery
Miami, FL14 hours ago
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo On The Brooklyn Nets: `It's A Whole Different Team Now'
Miami, FL2 days ago
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Denver Nuggets Monday Night
Miami, FL2 days ago
Could Kevin Love Be On The Miami Heat's Radar?
Miami, FL13 hours ago
Miami Heat Rookie Nikola Jovic Dines With Fellow Serbian Star Nikola Jokic In Miami
Miami, FL2 days ago
How To Watch The Miami Heat Face Brooklyn Nets Wednesday, Injury Report, Lineups, Betting Lines Etc
Miami, FL2 days ago
Miami Heat Reportedly Among Three Teams To Have Contact With Russell Westbrook
Miami, FL12 hours ago
Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau Compares Josh Hart To Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler
Miami, FL2 days ago
Is Jimmy Butler Putting Himself In Position To Have His Miami Heat Jersey Retired?
Miami, FL1 day ago
NBA Top Performers Of The Day, Feb. 13: Jalen Brunson Has Big Game To Lead Knicks Past Nets
New York City, NY2 days ago
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Loss Wednesday To The Brooklyn Nets
Miami, FL16 hours ago
NBA Top Five Performances, Feb. 15: Anthony Davis’ Double-Double Gave Lakers Victory Against the New Orleans Pelicans
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Finding A New Role For Ben Simmons Among The Challenges For Brooklyn Nets
Miami, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy