Late Basket By Jimmy Butler Lifts Miami Heat Past Houston Rockets

Tyler Herro led the way with 31 points

Three years ago, the Miami Heat invented a play that involved throwing an alley-oop to Jimmy Butler from an inbounds pass.

They finally got a chance to use it Friday.

Butler scored on a late dunk that lifted the Heat to a 97-95 victory against the Houston Rockets at Miami-Dade Arena.

“It took us about three years to get back to it," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “That's one of those benefits of all the time we had in the bubble."

The Heat avoided what would have been a loss to the league's worst team. Guard Tyler Herro led the way with 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Bam Adebayo finished with 20 points while Butler had 16 and Max Strus 14.

“Any way to get a win, at this point in the season, it's all about wins," Herro said. “We'll take one any way we can get one."

