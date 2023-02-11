Open in App
Milton, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Radio

Homeowner charged with multiple felonies after dozens of animals removed from Milton home

By Bryan Mims,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ggw7e_0kk3mmKB00

MILTON, Ga. — More than 60 animals were confiscated from a home in Milton and now their owner faces felony animal cruelty charges.

Fulton County’s SWAT team was even involved in serving the search warrant.

The property sits along Mountain Road.

When Channel 2′s Bryan Mims stopped by on Friday he found “No trespassing” signs on the front gates.

The Fulton County Police Department served a search warrant and left with dozens of animals in bad shape.

Police said 56 dogs were confiscated from the property, along with two cats, two horses, and five chickens. Investigator said all the animals had serious medical issues from neglect.

A neighbor, who asked not to be identified, told Mims about a time when five dogs got loose from the property.

“They were in terrible shape. They smelled like feces and urine,” the man said.

He and other neighbors said the property owner runs an organization from the home called Georgia Poodle Rescue.

“The animals are mistreated. The horses that were in the back were skinny and emaciated,” the man said.

Another neighbor, Cindy Berglund, said the owner had been taking in dogs for years.

“They were thin, most of them were matted. But I guess she must have done something because people would come in there and adopt dogs,” Berglund said.

As Fulton County police served the search warrant, Animal Services staff removed the animals and took them to shelters in Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

On its Facebook page, Fulton County Animal Services said because of the investigation, the dogs are not yet available for adoption or fostering.

“It’s sad. I mean, they have their heart for people. They will do anything for you. For them to suffer like that, it’s terrible,” Berglund said.

Police have not released the name of the property owner, but neighbors said they’re relieved that authorities have taken action.

“I can’t tell you how happy I was to finally see something happening over there,” the neighbor said.

Police say the owner faces more than 56 counts of felony animal cruelty. Police also have warrants for fleeing and eluding officers.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State
Founder of Poodle Rescue Arrested on Charges of Animal Cruelty
Milton, GA2 days ago
Court docs: Ex-cop suspected of dumping missing Gwinnett teen’s body in woods
Doraville, GA2 days ago
Valentine’s Day turns some Georgians to rage rooms
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Most Popular
Meth and enough fentanyl to kill 20,000 people seized in Hall County
Murphy, NC5 hours ago
Woman accused of kidnapping child from Bartow County
Cartersville, GA8 hours ago
Woman threatens to kill Marietta officer, herself with cop’s gun, police say
Marietta, GA5 hours ago
NE Ga police blotter includes police chase, theft arrest
Ellenwood, GA1 day ago
Girl airlifted after suffering serious injuries in Hall County wreck
Gainesville, GA10 hours ago
Man accused of breaking into cars previously arrested more than 90 times for the same crime
Atlanta, GA9 hours ago
Suspect arrested attempting to smuggle drugs, snacks to DeKalb County jail inmates
Powder Springs, GA1 day ago
Neighbors run for cover as 40, 50 gunshots fired into home, injuring 17-year-old girl
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Gainesville man arrested after police chase in East Hall County
Gainesville, GA1 day ago
MARTA passenger boards train after being stabbed, suspect on the run
Chamblee, GA14 hours ago
Police investigating early morning shooting at motel in Cobb County
Marietta, GA1 day ago
Two convicted of murder, elder abuse after death of Butts County woman
Jackson, GA1 day ago
BREAKING: Shots fired at Southlake Mall
Morrow, GA2 days ago
Man turns himself in for fatal crash that killed 2 people in Cherokee County
Canton, GA2 days ago
Peachtree City Police find thousands in stolen merchandise, 3 arrested
Peachtree City, GA3 days ago
1 killed in I-575 N crash near Holly Springs, police say
Holly Springs, GA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy