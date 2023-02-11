1 hurt after part of I-85 South shut down for hours due to crash, officials say
By WSOCTV.com News Staff,
5 days ago
The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte were shut down early Saturday morning due to an overturned tractor-trailer.
The crash happened just before 5 a.m., according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. A Channel 9 crew could see a tractor-trailer on its side. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, paramedics said.
