1 hurt after part of I-85 South shut down for hours due to crash, officials say

The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte were shut down early Saturday morning due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m., according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. A Channel 9 crew could see a tractor-trailer on its side. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, paramedics said.

It did not appear at the scene that any other vehicles were involved.

Traffic was diverted while crews worked to clean up the area. All lanes were back open shortly after 11 a.m.

