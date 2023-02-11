Open in App
Memphis, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant reacts to Grizzlies fans' cheering Dillon Brooks after booing: 'What changed?'

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal,

5 days ago

As the public address announcer called Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks' name in pregame warmups on Friday night at FedExForum against the Minnesota Timberwolves, there was a noticeable difference. He received the loudest cheers among all five starters, including Ja Morant.

When Brooks went to the free-throw line in the first quarter, the same thing happened. Fans cheered loudly as he stepped up to the line, then they gradually got louder on each made free throw.

This reaction came three days after Brooks was booed inside his home arena on Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls. Morant noticed the difference in reactions between the two games.

"I just want to know what changed?" Morant said. "Why it couldn't be that from the jump?"

Brooks' play has been one of the most divided topics among Grizzlies fans. On one hand, fans appreciate his ability to guard elite offensive threats. On another, he has the worst effective field goal percentage among all qualified Grizzlies players; he's having one of the least efficient seasons in the NBA.

Grizzlies Director of Basketball Operations and General Manager Zach Kleiman went out of his way Friday morning to point out that Memphis did not shop Brooks at the trade deadline. This was seen as a vote of confidence for Brooks when other decisions made it seem reasonable to question that.

Brandon Clarke, Steven Adams and Brooks all started the season appearing headed for free agency, but Adams and Clarke have signed contract extensions. Kleiman on Friday reiterated his hopes to keep Brooks around.

"It makes me feel like I'm wanted here, but you never know what goes on behind the scenes," Brooks said. "It's a business, so you just got to keep your mind like that."

Brooks finished with six points in 14 minutes of the 128-107 Grizzlies victory against the Timberwolves. He battled foul trouble and fouled out in the fourth quarter.

In the little time he played, it was evident that fans wanted to show Brooks their appreciation for what he's done. Brooks said he never thought he'd see the day where he would hear boos in Memphis. He also pointed out that Morant called out fans on Twitter for the boos.

Now, at least for the moment, Brooks is appreciated again. He had a simple message for fans who cheered him on with extra intent on Friday.

"Keep going," Brooks said. "That's all."

