Lio Rush challenges NJPW's Hiromu Takahashi to IWGP Junior title match

Rush made the challenge in a video package at The New Beginning in Osaka.

Lio Rush is next in line to challenge for NJPW's IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

Rush issued a challenge to IWGP Jr. title holder Hiromu Takahashi in a video message played during today's The New Beginning in Osaka show. The date for the title bout has yet to be announced.

After Hiromu and his Los Ingobernables de Japon teammates won their eight-man tag match in Osaka, the lights in the arena dimmed. Rush's video message then played on the video wall. Rush promised to do what his tag partner YOH could not do last week, as YOH unsuccessfully challenged Hiromu on February 5 at The New Beginning in Sapporo.

Hiromu began his fifth reign with the IWGP Junior title at Wrestle Kingdom on January 4, winning a four-way bout to claim the Championship.

Rush last appeared in NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom, teaming with YOH in an unsuccessful IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team title challenge against TJP and Francesco Akira.