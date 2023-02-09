Read full article on original website
Gordon Haskett Downgrades Dollar General (DG)
On February 10, 2023, Gordon Haskett downgraded their outlook for Dollar General from Buy to Accumulate. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dollar General is $269.08. The forecasts range from a low of $192.91 to a high of $302.40. The average price target represents an increase of 17.50% from its latest reported closing price of $229.00.
Ames National (ATLO) Declares $0.27 Dividend
Ames National said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share. At the current share...
KBR Impresses Investors With a 12.5% Dividend Hike, Stock Up
KBR, Inc.’s KBR shares jumped 0.96% in the after-hours trading session on Feb 10 after the company announced a hike in its dividend payout. This move reflects the company’s sound and stable financial position and commitment to rewarding shareholders. This global engineering, construction and services firm announced a...
Stocks With the Highest Dividend Yields in the S&P 500
One industry in particular dominates the list of stocks with the highest dividend yields in the benchmark index.
Suvretta Capital Management Cuts Stake in InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)
Fintel reports that Suvretta Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.15MM shares of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX). This represents 4.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 8, 2021 they reported 6.29MM shares and 13.60% of the company, a decrease in shares...
The 5 Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Improving investors' sentiments amid the cooling inflation and moderating interest rate increases helped the stock market to surge in recent weeks. Moreover, the IMF raised its world economy growth forecast....
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Two supercharged income stocks are screaming buys, while another brand-name company with a juicy payout is best avoided.
Motley Fool
Where Will Philip Morris International Stock Be in 1 Year?
PMI’s Q4 earnings easily beat Wall Street’s expectations. Growth of its heated tobacco business offset the secular decline of its core cigarette business. The stock's low valuation and high yield should limit its downside potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Won't Regret Owning in 2023
These high-yield dividend equities can deliver solid returns in 2023 and beyond.
BTIG Initiates Coverage of Rocky Brands (RCKY) with Neutral Recommendation
On February 7, 2023, BTIG initiated coverage of Rocky Brands with a Neutral recommendation. As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rocky Brands is $24.48. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.59% from its latest reported closing price of $28.33.
Thomson Reuters (TRI) Declares $0.49 Dividend
Thomson Reuters said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share ($1.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 22, 2023 will receive the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.59 per share. At the current share...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year
NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Before the Next Bull Market
Digital Realty stock has begun to rally, but its prospects look even better. UMH is down 25% in the bear market, but its long-term plans are entirely bullish. Blackstone is rebounding quickly and could see a lot of growth ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Stephens & Co. Upgrades First American Financial (FAF)
On February 10, 2023, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for First American Financial from Equal-Weight to Overweight. As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for First American Financial is $61.20. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 1.68% from its latest reported closing price of $60.19.
Alliancebernstein Holding (AB) Declares $0.70 Dividend
Alliancebernstein Holding said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share. At the current share...
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Amgen’s product portfolio and pipeline position it well for the future. The market-beating dividend looks safe and can continue growing at a high-single-digit clip each year. The stock is slightly discounted compared to its industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Investors see Hong Kong property stocks, funds as reopening trades
HONG KONG, Feb 13 (Reuters) - As global investors look for ways to profit from China's reopening from pandemic controls, the beaten-down shares of Hong Kong's property firms and real estate funds have become popular vehicles for riding an expected economic recovery.
2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now
Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) and Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) are both poised to grow and make great long-term healthcare investments, but for different reasons. Geron, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is about to bring its first product to market, and it has the potential to be a blockbuster with applications in blood oncology and beyond. Idexx is more established and has grown revenue steadily. Its place in supplying diagnostic equipment and software to veterinarians has a big tailwind as the spending on pet care continues to grow.
defenseworld.net
Jump Financial LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FWRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.
1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in February
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) might not fit the conventional definition of an under-the-radar stock. The company dates back to 1956 and is one of the best-known names in home furnishings retail. It also owns West Elm and Pottery Barn. But as a stock, it doesn't get much attention from Wall Street...
