Open in App
Iowa State
See more from this location?
Cleveland.com

Democrats shuffle presidential primary order, demoting Iowa and N.H.: Editorial Board Roundtable

By Editorial Board, cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer,

5 days ago
A week ago, the Democratic National Committee upended its presidential primary traditions to move bigger, more diverse states up in the process. They also demoted...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State
Marjorie Taylor Greene's 9/11 Remarks Stun Audience Into Silence
Coeur D'alene, ID2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy