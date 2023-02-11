16 of the best monochromatic looks royals have ever worn

Meghan Markle, Queen Letizia of Spain, and Princess Diana have all worn monochromatic outfits that look chic and timeless. Chris Eades - WPA Pool/Getty Images; Carlos Alvarez H./Getty Images; Gerard Fouet/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Royals around the world are often photographed in outfits made up of one color.

Queen Elizabeth II was especially known for her plethora of bright, monochromatic outfits.

See how other royals like Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Princess Diana rocked one-color looks.

Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Edward attend the Braemar Highland Games on August 31, 1969, in Braemar, Scotland. Tim Graham/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II wore a pale blue coat dress with a matching hat to the Braemar Highland Gathering in 1969.

The queen also appeared to wear a coordinating dress underneath her tweed coat, both of which hit her just below the knee. She paired the outfit with accessories in the same shade: a round hat, gloves, and a brooch with a blue jewel at the center.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II attend the Braemar Highland Games on September 1, 1975, in Braemar, Scotland. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

For the same event in 1975, the monarch donned a full look in a richer shade of blue.

The Queen picked a pleated midi skirt and jacket, which included a bow at the collar, in dark teal for the event. She wore the set with a fur-rimmed hat, a navy blue bag and gloves, and another blue brooch on her jacket.

Queen Elizabeth II walking around the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 16, 1982, in Berkshire, England. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The Queen even coordinated her more casual outfits, one of which she wore while walking the grounds of Windsor Castle in 1982.

With a camera case strapped on her shoulder and a string of pearls around her neck, Her Majesty explored the royal estate in a pale pink cardigan and checkered skirt with pink stripes.

She also appeared to hold a scarf or handkerchief with pink accents in her hand while she walked.

Princess Anne and Mark Phillips on their way to meet the Queen of The Netherlands during her visit to London, England, on November 16, 1982. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

As one of the British royal family's most daring dressers, Princess Anne's wardrobe also included monochromatic ensembles.

Princess Anne wore a belted lavender coat and hat on her way to meet the Queen of the Netherlands in November 1982. Although she balanced the color with a black bag and black shoes, the dress she wore underneath seemed to match her coat.

For accessories, Anne chose a pearl choker and a sculptural gold brooch.

Princess Diana, Prince William, Prince Charles, and Prince Felipe VI of Spain outside Marivent Palace on August 10, 1987, in Palma, Majorca. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Diana stuck to yellow and gold tones for an outing with her family in Majorca in 1987.

Other photos from the event show that Diana's yellow jumpsuit was made of a light, linen-like material that made it slightly sheer.

Instead of choosing perfectly coordinated accessories, she wore a gold pair of earrings, a gold belt, and gold flats that added shine and dimension.

Princess Diana arrives at Orly Airport on November 13, 1992, in Orly, France. Gerard Fouet/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

In 1992, she stepped off a plane in France in a bright green skirt suit.

The bright, fresh shade of green carried over into the royal's clutch bag and pointed-toe heels. The outfit was adorned with gold buttons on her jacket and pearl earrings.

Princess Diana arrives at Royal Albert Hall on June 3, 1997, in London, England. Ken Goff/Getty Images

For a performance at Royal Albert Hall in June 1997, the princess wore light blue from top to bottom.

Her dress was covered in small beads and featured bow details along the straps. The look also included a silky clutch, slingback heels, and pearl and diamond jewelry.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, on the first day of Royal Ascot on June 16, 2015, in Ascot, England. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, stuck with neutrals at the 2015 Royal Ascot.

The wife of the Queen's youngest son Prince Edward donned a bodycon midi dress with short sleeves for the annual horse races. She kept with the theme for her accessories, wearing a sculptural hat and clutch bag in the same tone.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a service at Westminster Abbey on November 11, 2018, in London, England. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan Markle matched from head to toe while attending the Armistice Day centenary service in 2018.

Meghan's double-breasted navy dress blended perfectly with her clutch bag and pointed-toe heels. Her hat also coordinated with the look, which provided a dark canvas for her red poppy pin, a customary piece worn on Remembrance Day .

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at the Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall on March 7, 2020, in London, England. Chris Eades - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The bright red outfit Meghan wore for the 2020 Mountbatten Music Festival was one of her best.

Meghan chose a caped gown that fell past her ankles, barely revealing the pair of red pumps she wore with the look. She also carried a red clutch in a satin-like material and wore beaded chandelier earrings.

Camilla, then-Duchess of Cornwall, attends a reception for the British Asian Trust at the British Museum on February 9, 2022, in London, England. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Camilla, then-Duchess of Cornwall wore an all-green look that stood out against the red carpet at a 2022 reception.

The dark green kaftan Camilla paired with matching pants had a velvety texture that gave her look some movement. She dressed up the ensemble with emerald and diamond jewelry, making the final ensemble red-carpet ready.

Dolly Maude and Zara Tindall attend the fourth day of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 18, 2022, in Cheltenham, England. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Along with her friend Dolly Maude, Zara Tindall played with shades of red and burgundy for the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

The daughter of Princess Anne started with a belted red coat, which had a statement collar that folded over itself. She also wore tall, burgundy boots that coordinated with her bag.

Tindall's black hat also had a pair of red roses on top, tying the piece into the rest of the outfit.

Queen Letizia of Spain attends the Red Cross Fundraising Day at L'Oceanogràfic on May 10, 2022, in Valencia, Spain. Carlos Alvarez H./Getty Images

Letizia didn't seem scared to wear color in a sea of navy blue at a fundraising event in May 2022.

The royal's all-pink outfit started with a long-sleeved midi dress with cutouts at the waist. She added a matching bag and pointed-toe heels in a look that was totally on trend for 2022.

Queen Letizia of Spain at the Retina Eco Awards at the COAM in Madrid, Spain, on June 23, 2022. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Queen Letizia of Spain wore a simple black midi dress and matching heels for the Retina Eco Awards in June 2022.

Letizia, a former journalist , and wife of Spain's King Felipe VI, paired a leather wrap dress with strappy black sandals, giving the dark look a warm-weather twist.

Kate Middleton and Prince William visit "The Street" during their official visit to Scarborough, England, on November 3, 2022. Karwai Tang/WireImage

The beige dress and coat Kate wore on a visit to Scarborough, England, in November 2022 is a minimalist's dream.

The Princess of Wales also wore the coat and turtleneck dress with a mini bag and pointed-toe pumps, making the overall look feel chic and modern.

Kate Middleton attends the ceremonial welcome by King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at the Horse Guards Parade on November 22, 2022, in London, England. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Later that month, she switched to a rich plum tone for the Horse Guards Parade.

Her purple dress was highlighted by a pleated midi skirt, a notched collar, and a pillbox hat. A clutch bag, plum-toned pumps, a diamond brooch, and tasteful jewelry finished the ensemble.