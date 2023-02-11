A couple bought a mansion on a private island in Maryland and spent 4 years transforming it into an Italian-inspired villa. It's on the market for $13.7 million — take a look around.

Villa dei Fiori on Gibson Island, Maryland. Porscha Howard, Home Visit

Elizabeth and Mark Rogers spent four years transforming their mansion into an Italian-style home.

The property is located on Gibson Island, a private, gated island in Maryland.

It's on the market for $13.7 million, but the couple are unlikely to make a profit.

The exterior of Villa dei Fiori. Porscha Howard, Home Visit

Villa dei Fiori, a mansion on Gibson Island in the Chesapeake Bay, Maryland, is on the market for $13,775,000, according to the online listing.

Source: Gibson Island Real Estate

The exterior of the mansion on Gibson Island. Porscha Howard, Home Visit

The pool. Porscha Howard, Home Visit

The property looks onto Magothy River. Porscha Howard, Home Visit

A dining table looking out onto the water. Porscha Howard, Home Visit

The pool area. Porscha Howard, Home Visit

The seating area outside. Porscha Howard, Home Visit

The entrance to the property. Porscha Howard, Home Visit

The bathroom. Porscha Howard, Home Visit

Elizabeth and Mark Rogers, a married couple who live in Miami, purchased the property in 2005 and spent four years transforming it into an Italian-inspired summer home.Villa dei Fiori has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an outdoor heated swimming pool, a joint library and study, an indoor garage, and a sauna.The home is located on Gibson Island, a private, gated island that's home to around 200 families, Sarah Kanne of Gibson Island Real Estate told Insider.Speaking to Insider, Elizabeth said they were drawn to Gibson Island because it overlooks Magothy River, an estuary of the Chesapeake Bay, and they had a sailboat they wanted to make use of. She also liked the fact that the island is quiet.But Elizabeth said she knew it was going to take "a lot of work" to transform the house as many of the rooms were too narrow.Elizabeth said they hired a builder, architect, and interior designer to transform "the bones of the original house" into a larger space and to add more modern amenities.The entrance to Villa dei Fiori has large wooden doors, two chandeliers, tiled flooring, and sculptures and artwork.A Mansion Global article compares the home to "Lake Como-style living," which Elizabeth says is an "absolutely" fair comparison because she and her husband were heavily inspired by Italian decor.

Source: Mansion Global

The hallway. Porscha Howard, Home Visit

The living area. Porscha Howard, Home Visit

The dining area. Porscha Howard, Home Visit

The staircase. Porscha Howard, Home Visit

The kitchen. Porscha Howard, Home Visit

The lounge area. Porscha Howard, Home Visit

The study and library. Porscha Howard, Home Visit

One of the bedrooms. Porscha Howard, Home Visit

One of the bedrooms. Porscha Howard, Home Visit

The balcony. Porscha Howard, Home Visit