A couple bought a mansion on a private island in Maryland and spent 4 years transforming it into an Italian-inspired villa. It's on the market for $13.7 million — take a look around.

By Mikhaila Friel,

5 days ago

Villa dei Fiori on Gibson Island, Maryland.

Porscha Howard, Home Visit

  • Elizabeth and Mark Rogers spent four years transforming their mansion into an Italian-style home.
  • The property is located on Gibson Island, a private, gated island in Maryland.
  • It's on the market for $13.7 million, but the couple are unlikely to make a profit.
Villa dei Fiori, a mansion on Gibson Island in the Chesapeake Bay, Maryland, is on the market for $13,775,000, according to the online listing.
The exterior of Villa dei Fiori.

Porscha Howard, Home Visit

Source: Gibson Island Real Estate

Elizabeth and Mark Rogers, a married couple who live in Miami, purchased the property in 2005 and spent four years transforming it into an Italian-inspired summer home.
The exterior of the mansion on Gibson Island.

Porscha Howard, Home Visit

Villa dei Fiori has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an outdoor heated swimming pool, a joint library and study, an indoor garage, and a sauna.
The pool.

Porscha Howard, Home Visit

The home is located on Gibson Island, a private, gated island that's home to around 200 families, Sarah Kanne of Gibson Island Real Estate told Insider.
The property looks onto Magothy River.

Porscha Howard, Home Visit

Speaking to Insider, Elizabeth said they were drawn to Gibson Island because it overlooks Magothy River, an estuary of the Chesapeake Bay, and they had a sailboat they wanted to make use of. She also liked the fact that the island is quiet.
A dining table looking out onto the water.

Porscha Howard, Home Visit

But Elizabeth said she knew it was going to take "a lot of work" to transform the house as many of the rooms were too narrow.
The pool area.

Porscha Howard, Home Visit

Elizabeth said they hired a builder, architect, and interior designer to transform "the bones of the original house" into a larger space and to add more modern amenities.
The seating area outside.

Porscha Howard, Home Visit

The entrance to Villa dei Fiori has large wooden doors, two chandeliers, tiled flooring, and sculptures and artwork.
The entrance to the property.

Porscha Howard, Home Visit

A Mansion Global article compares the home to "Lake Como-style living," which Elizabeth says is an "absolutely" fair comparison because she and her husband were heavily inspired by Italian decor.
The bathroom.

Porscha Howard, Home Visit

Source: Mansion Global

Elizabeth said she and her husband took a trip to Italy during the renovation process, and they took inspiration from the homes and art they saw during their travels.
The hallway.

Porscha Howard, Home Visit

Some of the artwork in the house was purchased in Italy, while some of the furniture and lights were custom-made, Elizabeth said.
The living area.

Porscha Howard, Home Visit

The kitchen leads into the living area, which has a magnificent chandelier, wooden beams, and tiled flooring.
The dining area.

Porscha Howard, Home Visit

Elizabeth and Mark purchased the property for $3.675 million and likely "aren't making a dime" on the sale of the house because they put so much money into it, Kanne told Mansion Global.
The staircase.

Porscha Howard, Home Visit

According to Elizabeth, the original kitchen was so narrow that you couldn't even open the refrigerator and stand in the same spot.
The kitchen.

Porscha Howard, Home Visit

Elizabeth said they expanded the two wings of the house to make the kitchen, family room, and breakfast room on the right side, and the library and VIP guest room on the left side bigger.
The lounge area.

Porscha Howard, Home Visit

In the library, there are built-in bookshelves along with a two-person desk that was designed in Italy, Elizabeth said.
The study and library.

Porscha Howard, Home Visit

One of the biggest challenges was finding craftspeople who knew how to work with Venetian plaster. Elizabeth said they hired a man from Venice to come and live in the house for six months while he plastered every room.
One of the bedrooms.

Porscha Howard, Home Visit

Elizabeth said they're selling the property because their grandchildren are heading off to college, and "being in the house without them won't be the same."
One of the bedrooms.

Porscha Howard, Home Visit

The property would be perfect for families as the island is quiet and safe for children, according to Elizabeth. She said the future buyer would likely need to have an "appreciation" for the house, including its Italian decor and renovations.
The balcony.

Porscha Howard, Home Visit

Read the original article on Insider
