A lawyer died after his concealed gun was fired by an MRI scanner and shot him

By Alia Shoaib,

5 days ago

The lawyer in Brazil died after his gun was triggered by an MRI scanner.

Getty Images

  • A Brazilian lawyer was killed after his gun was fired by an MRI scanner and shot him in the stomach.
  • The facility said he had been informed of safety protocols banning metal objects from the room.
  • The lawyer was known to make pro-gun content on social media.

A lawyer in Brazil died after his gun was discharged by an MRI scanner and shot him.

Leandro Mathias de Novaes had taken his mother to get an MRI at the Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo on January 18 when the freak accident took place, according to CNN Brasil.

The lawyer, 40, reportedly neglected to inform hospital staff about his concealed weapon, despite being instructed to remove all metal objects before entering the MRI room.

The magnetic field from the MRI scanner pulled the firearm from his waistband, causing it to fire and shoot him in the stomach.

He was taken to hospital, where he survived for several weeks before dying of his injuries on February 6.

The attorney was known for his pro-gun views, which he frequently shared on Instagram and TikTok.

A spokesperson for Laboratorio Cura said, according to The Telegraph : "We would like to emphasize that all accident prevention protocols were followed by the Cura team, as is customary in all units."

"Both the patient and his companion were properly instructed regarding the procedures for accessing the examination room and warned about the removal of any and all metallic objects."

The spokesman for the facility added that the lawyer and his mother had signed a form about the protocols but had failed to mention his gun and chose to enter the room "by his own decision."

Police confirmed that the firearm was properly registered and had a valid gun license, The Telegraph said.

A spokesman for the Order of Attorneys of Brazil in Cotia, São Paulo, said, per The Telegraph: "It is with deep regret that OAB Cotia communicates to all fellow lawyers the unexpected loss of our dear friend and lawyer Dr. Leandro Mathias de Novaes.

"We are sorry for the loss, and we sympathize with his family in this moment of pain."

Read the original article on Insider
