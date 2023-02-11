This week in CT arts offers some sweet sounds and sharp voices to permeate the recent cold snaps

Symphony orchestras and Scottish folk bands are the sounds to beat in Connecticut this week.

The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine is at UConn, the Eastern Connecticut Symphony is playing Kodaly and Rachmaninoff and others at the Garde in New London, and Connecticut Ballet is dancing to pre-recorded Prokofiev at both the Stamford Palace and The Bushnell.

Two folk bands from Glasgow, the more traditional Breabach and the more modern Talisk, are both at the Kate in Old Saybrook on different nights.

This week also offers such diverse delights as Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra’s latest “We the People” concert, with an African American theme, sensitive singer/songwriter Ron Sexsmith, the hurricane-stressed play “Calling Puerto Rico” in Waterbury, jazz pianist Orice Jenkins playing at TheaterWorks Hartford and much more.

Here are some of the top things to do and see this week in Connecticut arts.

Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra: ‘We the People’

New Britain Museum of American Art, 56 Lexington St., New Britain

The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford

The fifth concert in Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra’s immigration-themed “We the People” series explores “African American Heritage” with soprano Elizabeth Lyra Ross. Selections include “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands,” Burleigh’s “Deep River,” Dvořák’s “Going Home” and more. There are two performances, in two locations: Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. at the New Britain Museum of American Art (free with museum admission of $15,$12 seniors, free for children and NBMAA members) and Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. at the Seaverns Room of The Bushnell in Hartford ($43.50). thevirtuosi.org

Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine

Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, 2132 Hillside Rd., Storrs

The 120-year-old Lviv National Philharmonic is at UConn’s Jorgensen Center on Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. performing Ukrainian composer Yevhen Stankovych’s Chamber Symphony No. 3 for Flute and String Orchestra as well as Beethoven’s seventh symphony and Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor. $15-$47. jorgensen.uconn.edu .

Connecticut Ballet

Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford

The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford

Connecticut Ballet’s diverse “Be My Valentine” dance concert has dancers performing to Bruce Springsteen’s “New York City Serenade,” Prokofiev’s “Romeo and Juliet” balcony scene, the Willie Nelson version of “Cowboys are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other” and more. Valentines for everyone. Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Palace Theatre in Stamford ($50-$80; palacestamford.org ) and Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at The Bushnell in Hartford ($58-$76; bushnell.org ).

Talisk and Breabach

Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St., Old Saybrook

Two Scottish folk bands, both based in Glasgow, are at The Kate on consecutive nights this week: the trio Talisk on Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. ($30) and the five-piece Breabach on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. ($35). The members of Talisk play concertina, fiddle and guitar and are known for their distinctive vocal sound, while Breabach adds things like bouzouki, double bass and pipes and whistles. katharinehepburntheater.org

Ron Sexsmith

Stage One at FTC, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield

The celebrated Canadian singer/songwriter Ron Sexsmith is releasing his 17th album, “The Vivian Line,” this month. His songs have been covered by Elvis Costello, Rod Stewart, Michael Bublé, Emmylou Harris, Feist, k.d. lang, Nick Lowe and Feist. Some of his best-known songs are “Secret Heart,” “Cheap Hotel,” “There’s a Rhythm,” “Whatever It Takes” and “Gold in Them Hills.” He’s been reliably writing about self-doubt, misfortunate and tentative romantic yearnings for decades. Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at Fairfield Theatre Company’s Stage One space. $28. fairfieldtheatre.org .

Jacqueline Novak

Space Ballroom, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden

Comedian Jacqueline Novak brings her acclaimed one-woman show “Get On Your Knees” to the Space Ballroom in Hamden. The show had a healthy off-Broadway run, where it was nominated for a Drama Desk Award. Novak also hosts the popular funny wellness podcast, “Poog,” Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. $25-$30. spaceballroom.com .

‘Xanadu’

Center Stage, 54 Grove St., Shelton

The curious 1980s Oliva Newton-John pop fantasy movie “Xanadu” got turned into a stage musical in 2007, with a self-mocking script by comic playwright Douglas Carter Beane. (There’s also a musical called “Zanna, Don’t” out there, but that’s a different story.) Shelton’s community-based Center Stage is putting on the roller skates Feb. 17-26. Performances are Wednesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. $18-$36. centerstageshelton.org .

‘Calling Puerto Rico’

Seven Angels Theatre, 1 Plank Road, Waterbury

The first production from the new Waterbury-based Pa’lante Theatre Company is “Calling Puerto Rico” by Juan Ramirez Jr., described as “the story of a grandfather and grandson separated by an ocean while Hurricane Maria is about to devastate the island.” Pa’lante will donate a portion of all ticket sales to Hurricane Fiona relief charity. Feb. 17-26 at Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury. Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. $20. 7atheatre.org/palante .

Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra: ‘Kodaly and Rachmaninoff’

Garde Arts Center, 325 State St New London

It’s a good month for Rachmaninoff. The romantic composer’s Piano Concerto No. 2 was part of last week’s Hartford Symphony Orchestra concert. Now his Piano Concerto No. 3 is being done by the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra, with guest pianist Vyacheslav Gryaznov, on Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Garde in New London. Also on the program is Zoltán Kodály’s 1933 “ Dances of Galánta,” Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Concerto in F Minor for Bass Tuba and Orchestra (with tuba soloist Gary Sienkiewicz) and Mozart’s Symphony No. 32 in G Major. $12-$55. gardearts.org .

Orice Jenkins

TheaterWorks, 233 Pearl St., Hartford

TheaterWorks Hartford’s Living Room concert series, held in the theater’s intimate rehearsal room space, welcomes singer/songwriter Orice Jenkins on Feb. 18. A 7 p.m. performance has already sold out, so a 9 p.m. show has been added. Jenkins is eclectic in his tastes and styles. His most recent album explored the life and music of Nat “King” Cole. “$10. twhartford.org .

