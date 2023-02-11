Open in App
Vernon, CT
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Hartford Courant

Hybrid cannabis dispensary proposed for Vernon

By Susan Dunne, Hartford Courant,

5 days ago

A public hearing will be held on Feb. 16 to hear input from the Vernon community on a proposal to open a hybrid cannabis dispensary on Route 83.

The meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. at town hall.

Benjamin Tinsley of Acreage Holdings has submitted an application to open the facility at 234 Talcottville Road.

The building at the proposed location was once a bounce house, first Jumpin’ Johnny’s, then KidZone. It is next door to what used to be Little Mark’s Big BBQ, which is now being converted into a Square Peg Pizza.

Acreage Holdings, based in New York City, owns Prime Wellness of Connecticut, a medical-only dispensary at 75 John Fitch Boulevard in South Windsor, which opened in 2014.

Prime Wellness has been approved to transition into a hybrid dispensary, according to the South Windsor planning department, but has not yet made the transition.

Acreage Holdings also owns The Botanist, a hybrid dispensary at 887 Norwich-New London Turnpike in Montville, as well as another medical-only facility, also called The Botanist, at 105 Mill Plain Road in Danbury.

A representative of Acreage Holdings declined to comment on the Vernon proposal.

Adult-use sales began on Jan. 10, 2023. In Connecticut, the adult-use market recorded $5.1 million in sales during the month of January, while the medical marijuana market recorded $8.2 million in sales for the same period.

Many towns have enacted moratoriums on retail sales.

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Connecticut State
Could Someone Bring the Nordic Lodge Buffet to Connecticut?
Charlestown, RI2 days ago
CT paid $1.4M for unauthorized work at former hospital, state says
Newington, CT8 hours ago
Stone Academy to close all campuses imminently
West Haven, CT2 days ago
Most Popular
State: 3 Connecticut nursing schools that are closing had low pass rates, unqualified instructors, invalid clinical experience
East Hartford, CT2 days ago
Springfield woman died in crash on I-84 in Connecticut
Springfield, MA1 day ago
A month on, the investigation for Brookfield's Brittany Tee continues
Brookfield, MA3 days ago
Co-owners arrested for selling items with illegal amount of THC at Smoke + Mart
Enfield, CT1 day ago
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For 2/17-2/18
Westfield, MA3 days ago
Update: Child Among 3 Found Dead In CT Home, State Police Say
Brooklyn, CT1 day ago
Man struck by train in New Haven dies
New Haven, CT5 days ago
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Grafton, MA7 days ago
Guns, drugs, and ammunition seized in Berkshire County
Pittsfield, MA4 days ago
This Restaurant Serves Connecticut's Best Pizza
New Haven, CT7 days ago
Drunk driver caught going wrong way on Route 5 in South Windsor: police
South Windsor, CT3 days ago
Woman injured by stray bullet in New Haven
New Haven, CT5 days ago
Man assaulted several people, including a police officer, in a West Hartford parking lot
West Hartford, CT3 days ago
This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's Paradise
Milford, CT6 days ago
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
Fairfield, CT8 days ago
33-Year-Old Woman Killed After Car Crashes Into Guardrail On I-84
Farmington, CT1 day ago
37-year-old man in custody in connection to December homicide in New Haven
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno reacts to recent gun arrests
Springfield, MA4 days ago
Springfield police looking for 15-year-old girl
Springfield, MA2 days ago
18-Week-Old Puppy In Danbury Loses Nose: Thousands Raised To Fund Surgery Costs
Danbury, CT4 days ago
Foxwoods Getting Closer to Great Wolf Lodge Indoor Water Park Opening
Ledyard, CT9 days ago
Body Found In West Springfield
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Pedestrian hit by car in Vernon
Vernon, CT3 days ago
Wesleyan student dies in skiing accident while studying abroad
Middletown, CT2 days ago
'He was screaming:' Dog found cold, abandoned at Scituate cemetery
Scituate, RI3 days ago
Two women died on the same day in Bridgeport, and their families are still waiting for answers
Bridgeport, CT7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy