US jet shot down an unidentified object Feb. 10 over Alaska. USA TODAY illustration

A U.S. F-22 fighter jet shot down an unidentified car-sized object with a Sidewinder missile over northern Alaska waters Friday, six days after a Chinese spy balloon was taken out by American planes near the Atlantic coast, White House spokesman John Kirby said

U.S. officials did not describe the object and were unable to say if it was a balloon, but did disclose that it was unmanned. It's not known who owned the object or its purpose.

Crews are working in below-zero temperatures and snow to recover the object. The Federal Aviation Administration has restricted air travel in the area.

The object was discovered by radar at about 9 p.m. Thursday and was tracked by an AWACS surveillance plane.

Kirby said the object was shot down because it was traveling at 20 to 40 mph at an altitude of 40,000 feet and “posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight.” Commercial air traffic usually operates at an altitude between 33,000 and 42,000 feet.

Kirby also said the object flew over "sensitive military sites."

Officials said the object was about the size of a small car, much smaller than the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down Feb. 4. Its 40,000-foot altitude was much lower than the 65,000-foot altitude of the spy balloon.

The Chinese balloon, first described as being about the size of three buses, was later characterized as up to 200 feet tall , larger than the Statue of Liberty.

One of two F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage shot down the object with one AIM-9X Sidewinder missile at about 1:45 p.m. ET. It's the same type of warplane and weapon that was used to take down the Chinese surveillance balloon in the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 4.

SOURCE USA TODAY Network reporting and research; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How the Pentagon shot down an unidentified object over Alaska, echoing Chinese spy balloon