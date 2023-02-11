This Valentine's Day, consumers are spending a lot of money to show their love. Illustration / Janet Loehrke/USA TODAY

Even as consumers feel the pinch of rising prices, Americans say they're ready to spend even more on their Valentines this year.

In 2023, consumer spending on Valentine's Day is expected to increase by 8% to $26 billion – the second-highest year on record. The National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics forecast that spending for the February holiday will be among the highest yet.

The study of 7,616 American adults revealed consumers intend to spend the most money on their loved ones. They also plan to return to their pre-pandemic ways by acknowledging the others in their lives with Valentines.

Average planned spending on gifts for friends and pets this Valentines

One of the Valentine's Day categories that is expanding is for pets, friends and co-workers, along with classmates or teachers. According to the survey, between 2010 and 2020, 27% more individuals expected to buy gifts for their pets. Gifts for pets, friends and co-workers, along with classmates or teachers, account for more than $14 of the $17 rise in spending per person.

Valentine's Day spending per household

Overall household spending is expected to rise by $18 to $193 from 2022's $175 – nearly matching 2020's pre-pandemic peak and reaching the second-highest level since the retail federation and Prosper began tracking Valentine's Day spending in 2004.

Even people who don't plan to celebrate Valentine's Day will still do something to celebrate the holiday: They may look for non-gifts, treat themselves to something special, or arrange a get-together or night out with other single friends and family members.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Graphics: Who says love don't cost a thing? Valentine's Day spending climbs to $26 billion in 2023