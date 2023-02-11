Open in App
Miami, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Do Heat need Duncan Robinson back in their mix once he can return?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel,

5 days ago
Could Duncan Robinson's time come again for the Miami Heat? John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Q: Hi, Ira. Duncan Robinson has to play and reimagine his chemistry with this new, aggressive Bam Adebayo. We have no other option. – Bea, New York.

A: But there are other options, and that is the issue. Play Duncan Robinson ahead of Max Strus? Ahead of Victor Oladipo? With Tyler Herro playing big minutes, there are only so many scenarios where you can have multiple negative defenders on the floor. Yes, Duncan’s 3-point shooting has been missed. And I would assume the Heat would not mind taking another look in that direction, perhaps to also improve Duncan’s market value for the offseason. For now, it’s an injury holding pattern, with the finger issue that contributed to his shooting downturn this season. But injecting Duncan back into the mix is not beyond the realm. Even in victory, the Heat were 12 of 38 on 3-pointers Friday night against the Rockets, including just 4 of 18 in the second half.

Q: If Russell Westbrook ended up with the Chicago Bulls, should Goran Dragic ask to be waived and be claimed back by the Miami Heat off waivers? – Mac.

A: I am sure that Goran Dragic would like nothing better under such a scenario, if his playing time with the Bulls was to be usurped by Russell Westbrook. And then it could get really interesting when it comes to who gets to wear No. 7 for the Heat. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The buyout market still has plenty of drama to play out, including with Westbrook. And with all due respect to Goran, there could be positions of greater need on the buyout market for the Heat, considering Victor Oladipo already is in place.

Q: If he gets a buyout, how about picking up Patrick Beverley? – Robert, Ocala.

A: While there is something to be said about having a lockdown defender available in the backcourt, Patrick Beverley’s shooting leaves him with a similar offensive resume as many already on the Heat roster. I would consider that a longshot, even if it would bring his career full circle. If there is a target from the Magic’s roster, it should be Terrence Ross.

