Man arrested on suspicion of murder after stabbing death

By Ellie Ng,

5 days ago

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man died with stab wounds, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service at around 1.30am on Saturday to a critically injured man at a flat in Hicken Road, Brixton , south-west London.

The man, in his 50s, was taken to a London hospital with stab injuries and died a short time later.

Another man, also in his 50s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.

Officers are in the process of informing the deceased’s family.

The force said a post-mortem examination and formal identification will be arranged in due course.

A crime scene is in place at the block of flats in Hicken Road and forensic examination is ongoing.

Police urged anyone with information or any witnesses to call 101 using the reference 503/11feb or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

