Braeburn steelworkers to vote on another labor union representation since new owner 'doesn't recognize' first one

Although they already are represented by the United Steelworkers, Braeburn Alloy Steel employees in Lower Burrell are taking the unusual step of voting Feb. 23 for a labor union to represent them for contract negotiations.

A new owner, G.O. Carlson Inc. of Oil City, took over Braeburn last year. The United Steelworkers, who have represented Braeburn’s workers since at least 1946, filed unfair labor practice charges in June with the National Labor Review Board.

The new owners have not recognized, bargained or met with the union, according to the United Steelworkers, prompting the union charges.

Messages requesting comment from company officials, including Tracy Rudolph, president and chief operating officer of Electralloy of G.O. Carlson Inc., were not returned Thursday and Friday.

In October, the NLRB sided with the union and filed a complaint against Braeburn Alloy Steel for breaking the National Labor Relations Act. An NLRB hearing is set for Sept. 18 in Pittsburgh.

“The NLRB is prosecuting management for its refusal to recognize the union, its bullying threats and unlawful interrogations, and its illegal, unilateral changes to working conditions before an administrative law judge in September,” said Tony Montana, a United Steelworkers spokesman.

In the meantime, Braeburn workers are preparing to vote for union representation for collective bargaining even though they already are represented by a labor union.

There are about 25 workers in the bargaining unit at Braeburn, Montana said.

“The workers are so determined to make their voices heard, so they petitioned for a new election,” he said. “This is a novel situation.”

One Braeburn worker said the NLRB vote to form a union again might help.

“Since they don’t recognize the union, we can vote and sign the (union) cards all over again,” said a longtime worker Thursday who requested anonymity.

Although the company has “done some decent things as far as benefits,” the worker said, collective bargaining is still needed for wages. The workers are proud of Braeburn’s longevity and its history, he said: “You got a bunch of guys here who want to see the company make it.”

It’s unclear how Braeburn’s management will react if their employees vote positively for collective bargaining.

The NLRB will hold the secret ballot vote at the Braeburn facility. A majority vote is needed for the workers to secure collective bargaining again.

Workers included in the bargaining unit and eligible to vote are all hourly production and maintenance employees.

Excluded are bar mill rollers, foremen, office clerical workers, confidential employees, supervisors, guards and all others, according to an NLRB notice.

The steel company along the Allegheny River was founded more than 125 years ago and specializes in metal conversion.