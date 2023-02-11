Open in App
New Kensington, PA
See more from this location?
Tribune-Review

Police: Woman suffered concussion during beating by New Kensington man; felony charges filed

By Tony LaRussa,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10NwI2_0kk3aCsz00
Courtesy Westmoreland County Jail

An Arnold woman suffered a concussion and multiple facial injuries when a man repeatedly punched her in the head and choked her, according to authorities.

Nathan Fletcher Clarke, 58, of the 600 block of George Street in New Kensington was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and strangulation along with counts of simple assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Police wrote in Clarke’s arrest papers that shortly after 1 a.m. Jan. 29 a woman reported to Arnold police that Clarke had just assaulted her at his apartment.

A New Kensington officer who responded to the woman’s home in Arnold said her face was bruised and swollen; she had two black eyes, swollen bloody lips and bruises on her arms, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman told police she and Clarke were out drinking and began arguing when they returned to his apartment.

She told them she was in bed when Clarke started punching her in the face. He then put both hands around her throat and squeezed until she couldn’t take a breath, the complaint said.

The woman was taken to Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrion for treatment of her injuries, which included a concussion.

He is being detained in the Westmoreland County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 cash bond. He faces a preliminary hearing before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. on March 2, according to court records.

Earlier arrests

On Feb. 3, Clarke was taken into custody by New Kensington police in connection with drug charges filed Jan. 30, according to court records. He was charged with a felony count of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and counts of possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

A separate bail for those charges was set at $25,000, and a preliminary hearing before Pallone was scheduled for March 2.

In August 2010, Clarke was charged by East Deer police with a felony count of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced in December 2011 to six to 12 months in jail and three years of probation, according to court records.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Kensington, PA
Arrest warrant issued for contractor who skipped hearing on charges he ripped off New Kensington man
New Kensington, PA3 days ago
Police: New Kensington officers use stun gun on warrant suspect during arrest for passing bogus bills
New Kensington, PA4 days ago
Most Popular
Jeannette police search for 5 people charged after baby ingested cocaine last summer
Jeannette, PA5 hours ago
‘He’s in the car:’ Man accused of attempting to carjack police officer in Braddock
Braddock, PA1 day ago
Homeless Man With Warrants Accused of Providing False Name During Drug Arrest in Oil City
Oil City, PA22 hours ago
Struthers man sentenced to prison in overdose death
Struthers, OH10 hours ago
Police look to question housemate of woman, child fatally shot in Swissvale
Swissvale, PA1 day ago
Braddock man arrested after carjacking incident involving police cruiser
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Police arrest man accused of robbing Harrison Township gas station at knifepoint
Harrison Charter Township, MI16 hours ago
Man accused of killing Struthers 4-year-old appears in court for pretrial
Struthers, OH1 day ago
Pa. man accused of trying to carjack police officer: report
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Westmoreland sheriff's deputies nab suspect in 3 road rage collisions
Rostraver Township, PA1 day ago
Police: Pittsburgh man robs East Liberty dollar store, flees in stolen van
Pittsburgh, PA9 hours ago
Juvenile, woman shot and killed in Swissvale
Swissvale, PA14 hours ago
Woman, Child Shot Dead In Barricaded PA Apartment, Police Say
Swissvale, PA1 day ago
Mother, young daughter found shot to death in alleged Swissvale double homicide
Swissvale, PA1 day ago
Report: Youngstown man arrested after hiding gun in pizza box
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Police in county react to violence
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Medical examiner identifies victim of Sunday shooting in Wilkinsburg
Wilkinsburg, PA1 day ago
Woman pleads guilty to stabbing, firing shot at man in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH3 days ago
Morning Roundup: Police recover church bell stolen from Squirrel Hill
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Police: Body discovered in Pittsburgh's Bluff neighborhood
Pittsburgh, PA4 hours ago
Punxsy Man Apprehended on Drug Charges, Outstanding Warrants
Punxsutawney, PA3 days ago
Pa. man drove drunk to police station because he ‘wanted to fight them’: report
Bethel Park, PA3 days ago
Four Juveniles shot outside Westinghouse Academy
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
4 juveniles arrested after weekend incident at Monroeville Mall
Monroeville, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy