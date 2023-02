BoardingArea

American Airlines Pilots Union and NTSB Trade Barbs Over Subpoena to Force Crew to Provide Testimony On Tape By Mateusz Maszczynski, 5 days ago

By Mateusz Maszczynski, 5 days ago

Pilots around the world have expressed concern that the ‘Just Culture’ that has helped make aviation the safest form of transport is at risk of ...