Hudson's Acme Fresh Market unveiling new look step by step

For over a year Acme Fresh Market #4 in Hudson has been under the knife, receiving a major facelift.

Relocation of the produce department to the front of the store has been completed, and an expansion and relocation of the adult beverage aisle is nearly wrapped up. The pharmacy has likewise undergone significant changes.

Additionally, the store's ceiling has been raised roughly 20 feet in order to allow more natural light

Nick Albrecht, president of Acme Fresh Market, said that letting more light into the store, specifically the produce section, was a decision made to enhance people's shopping trips.

"We want to make it a breezy, fun, light shopping experience for our customers," Albrecht said, "and nothing does that better than slightly higher ceilings and natural sunlight."

The produce department was relocated in a similar spirit.

"What we wanted to do was bring fresh forward, and so one of the first things that our customers are going to see when they walk in to our completed grocery store are strawberries and beautiful produce," he said.

The expansion of the adult beverage section — now produce-adjacent situation and doubled in size — makes it the largest of its kind in Acme's 16-store chain, Albrecht said.

The wine assortment is the centerpiece of the store's expansive libation library with a specialty in California cabernets. There are over 300 wine varieties in the department, adding up to thousands of bottles spanning a wide range of price points and tasting notes.

Albrecht also touted the expanded beer selection complete with new refrigeration, and additional space for liquor.

While the area is still undergoing some finishing touches, customers are welcome to browse the shelves.

The Hudson store will soon become the second Acme location to feature a pick-up pharmacy window in addition to a number of other features. The pick up window is something they've had success with at the Norton store.

"I think, myself included, families are on the go," said Jeff McDougal, Hudson resident and Acme Fresh Market's pharmacy director. "You've got young children, it's a lot to bring them in the stores and if you've just got a prescription and pick up that's going to be a great service, making it more convenient for our customers to not have to get out of the car."

Jeff McDougal, Acme Fresh Market's pharmacy director, said their revamped, larger pharmacy space includes a private immunization room. It will double as an area where customers with questions about their medications can receive counseling on the matter away from the hustle and bustle of the store.

"Everything that our customers are looking for we want to provide," McDougal said.

What's next

While the work the store has unveiled so far is impressive, it still isn't done.

Yet to come is a specially conditioned wine wall for top-shelf labels — a feature unique to the Hudson store. There are also plans to install a cigar humidor.

The meat department will eventually feature a vaulted ceiling and accompanying redesign, dairy will expand and face a refurbishing, and the health & beauty section will relocate to where the pharmacy is now.

Albrecht can't offer an exact date for when the remodel will be complete, but he said, "We're looking forward to a great sales season this summer."

"This started in December of 2021," Albrecht said, "and I just can't thank our shoppers of Hudson, the Hudson community, and the city of Hudson for their cooperation and patience in helping get this project done. I'm so excited to show that group of people — that important group of people — the investment we're making in this community."

