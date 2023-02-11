Letters to the editor for Saturday, February 11, 2023

Harriet the eagle will be missed

I am so sorry for the loss of Harriet. She has been an icon in this area for such a long, long time. It was always so amazing to watch her and her mate parenting. I was so sad when Ozzie lost the battle to live and M 15 took his place. I was thinking, and maybe it's not possible, but maybe if the little guys in the nest now were tagged with a GPS tag in the future they could be looked after. Like if Harriet had a tag on her we could have found her if possible. Anyway it's just a thought. I worry about the little guys being unprotected while Daddy goes out foraging for food. I watch them every day growing up. It's amazing.

Nicole Kleve, Fort Myers

A plea to protect Lovers Key

Lovers Key State Park holds a special place in my heart. The sound of the gentle waves lapping against my paddleboard, the taste of the salty air on my lips, the feel of the warm sun on my skin, and the sight of the vibrant biodiversity around me -- all these experiences come flooding back whenever I think of this magical place.

However, after the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian last year, I can no longer bask in these joys. The once thriving park has been severely impacted by the storm, and its ecosystem is struggling to recover.

The reality is, hurricanes like Ian will become increasingly frequent and intense as our planet continues to warm due to climate change. This is why we must act now to mitigate its impacts and protect the places we hold dear.

Lovers Key is not just a piece of land to me, it's a place of solace and rejuvenation. I can’t bear the thought of it disappearing forever, and neither should you. That's why I’m urging everyone to join the Citizens' Climate Lobby and make a difference in the fight against climate change.

Let's bring the sights, sounds, and beauty of Lovers Key back to life. Let's take action and become a voice for the environment. Join me in making this special place a protected treasure for generations to come.

Solemi Hernandez Morrison, Naples

Enough of Marjorie Taylor Greene

After watching the State of the Union Address my suspicions were confirmed. All through her school years, Marjorie Traitor Greene spent most of her time in the principal's office. Disruptive in class, doesn’t play well with others, calling the teacher stupid and a liar. Just because they know more than Marge. She recently had a video whining about how horrible her job was. She was making more in the private sector. Come on Marge, name one person who lost money entering into Congress. Marge complained about constantly being harassed. Wasn’t she the one verbally abusing a Parkland School survivor. Marge, I have a four letter word for you. QUIT. These people have no idea what was entrusted in them. January 6th proved that. Get ready for two years of obstruction and late night fodder.

Charles Perkins, North Fort Myers

Re-elect Richard Johnson to Sanibel Council

Sanibel has faced numerous challenges in recent times, particularly the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian. The damage to our homes, businesses, and infrastructure has been immense, and the road to recovery will be long and difficult.

However, in these trying times, Richard Johnson has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, compassion, and dedication to our community. With his tireless efforts, Richard has been instrumental in the recovery efforts and ensuring that our community has the support it needs to get back on its feet.That's why I am writing today to garner support in re-electing Sanibel Council member Richard Johnson for another term. With his years of experience, unwavering commitment to our community, and his proven track record of success, Richard is the right person to help lead us into the future.Richard has been working tirelessly ensuring that our community has access to the resources and support it needs to recover. He has also been an advocate for making our community more resilient, so that we can better withstand future disasters.

I believe that with Richard on Council our community will continue to make great strides towards recovery and long-term stability. I urge you to join me in re-electing Richard Johnson as a Council member, so that we can continue to move forward together and build a brighter future for ourselves, our families, and our community.Please take a moment to consider the important role that Richard and the Johnson-Bailey family have played in our community and cast your vote for him on Election Day. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that our community is stronger, safer, and more resilient for generations to come.

Bob Brooks, Sanibel

Ultimately, character still counts

During the president’s recent State of the Union address and immediately afterward, the country had the opportunity to witness, on public display, the trajectory of a political party when it engages in nearly wholesale election of leaders who lack both character and integrity and is willing to tolerate that culture for power and position. On arrival, attendees were greeted by New York Representative George Santos, international fraud extraordinaire, unabashedly displaying the Republican Trumpian character trait of lie, double down and have no shame. During the president’s speech, the nation was entertained by chief heckler Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican idiot savant of conspiracies who thinks Jews used space-based lasers to start forest fires in California and that a plane did not crash into the Pentagon on 9/11 and yet still was rewarded by her Republican colleagues with a coveted seat on the House Homeland Security Committee. The night was capped off by the newly elected governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, giving the Republican response to Mr. Biden’s speech. Ms. Huckabee gained infamy by standing at the White House press podium and telling the nation there were countless FBI agents who called her saying they were thankful for Mr. Trump having fired the FBI director who was investigating him. When asked under oath about this, Ms. Huckabee could not name one FBI agent and confessed she made it all up. The post-speech show now consists of Florida’s own Rick Scott tap dancing on every cable network that will have him as he tries to disavow his own written words recommending the sunsetting of all federal legislation every five years. Can anyone envision the fate of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, programs which are authorized through federal legislation, being at the mercy for reauthorization of a Congress that cannot agree as to whether January 6, 2021 was an assault on the Congress or just another routine day of visitors coming to the Capitol? Meanwhile, Mr. Biden, old though he may be, racks up an impressive legislative record that attempts to help, rather than negatively target or divide Americans, while keeping a steady, calming hand on the tiller of the ship of state. We should all be reminded that even though it may take a while, character still ultimately determines the destiny of individuals and nations.

Thomas Minor, Bonita Springs

What I miss about newspapers

The obvious reason newspapers are having circulation issues is people do not want to buy them anymore. The conventional reason always put forward is that people get their news from "alternate media" and such television stalwarts as "The View" and "Good Morning America."

I really miss the local newspaper and particularly when they abandoned the daily letters and lump them all together in a couple of issues.

I miss the daily flameouts when lefties bemoan DeSantis, dissatisfied RINOS complain about their party, and Democrats extol the virtues of a demented president.

What I miss is the enjoyment of a daily laugh, that the harangues and rants should be spread out, not fire-hosed into a couple of days. We need a steady dose of fun, not a concentration of angst.

Joe Kiernan, Naples

Actions of a fascist dictator

We see many similarities here in Florida to Russia. We have an elected dictator DeSantis and his tame rubber stamp Legislature which passes any legislation he desires. They are demonizing groups of people, predominantly LGBTQ, just like they do in Russia. The state courts have been taken over by right-wing appointed sycophantic judges. The previously independent school systems have been taken over by his right-wing supporters who are banning books and classes the governor doesn’t like. Corporations who oppose his actions are punished, specifically Disney and the NHL. Now we see he wants to limit free speech in the media with lawsuits and the dismissal of elected officials he doesn’t like. These are all actions of a fascist dictator as they were used by Mussolini and Hitler to gain total control of the people. Remember both of them were elected. People of Florida wake up before it’s too late.

Albert King, Naples

Buttigieg most qualified to be president

Current Cabinet member Pete Buttigieg is the most qualified person currently to be president of the USA. He is articulate, has a great sense of humanity and is super intelligent and compassionate to all people. It is unlikely he would be elected because he is gay. The vast majority that follow Trump and DeSantis are highly anti-gay and lean toward racism, that has been proven by their selections at the ballot box. DeSantis now wants to put restrictions on the First Amendment, but not the Second Amendment; in fact, he wants to expand the Second Amendment. Many in the South still are espousing the tenets of the last Civil War in the United States of America. Well, an African-American was previously elected president, maybe it’s time for a rational female or a gay man to be the next president.

Tom Beck, Naples

DeSantis the new Mussolini

Is Ron DeSantis the new fascist Benito Mussolini? Let me count the ways.

Is was Benito who employed intimidation tactics at the polls to achieve majority vote while DeSantis has altered voting districts to eliminate certain voters from access to ballots.

Benito required teachers to take an oath of loyalty to the doctrines of Benito. DeSantis is banning teachings which report historical truth and establishing gestapos to police schools for evidence of critical race theory.

Benito selected like-minded editors in order to control the populations’ exposure to ideas he wished to indoctrinate them with. DeSantis is using the same tactics by eliminating books which recognize the science of sexuality and its natural alterations.

Benito banned all public gatherings attempting protests. DeSantis has established and enforced criminal laws against constitutionally protected protests in Florida.

Benito instructed the medical profession to increase birth rates and keep youth healthy to the detriment of the elderly who were viewed as a burden to the system. DeSantis has prevented society (governments and businesses) by law from scientifically protecting citizens in a pandemic by forbidding masking and vaccination mandates to the detriment of the elderly.

The recent incursions by DeSantis into the teaching of history are particularly disturbing. Racism is defined as “the systemic oppression of a racial group to the social, economic, and political advantage of another.” His acts are squarely racist: He is oppressing black students by negating their history.

There is nothing democratic about the methods that DeSantis is using to alter the society of Florida. DeSantis’s clever use of the word FREEDOM in exchange for FASCISM should not confuse us. DeSantis is clearly a fascist. Beware!

Sally Lam, Naples

Letter writers fall into categories

Letter writers run the gamut but can broadly be bundled into distinct categories. Some unite with their words, others are social miscreants that are dividing America.

Good Samaritan writers tend to think locally. They typically address hurricane aftermath, water quality issues, and offer "shout outs" of appreciation for good deeds.

Political Crusaders choose a side, then toss brickbats at opposition. Democrats assail Trump, DeSantis, and Co., while dismissing misdeeds by Biden, Pelosi, and their gang while some Republicans supported Trump's attempt to overthrow government.

Coy Copycats embrace hot topics introduced on "The View" or in mainstream media. They hop on board fanning the flames, adding life to the topic. Do they ever have original thoughts of their own?

The Abolitionists seek to end personal liberties. These WOKE inspired radicals advocate government control of all things, starting with children's minds. These misguided guys favor minorities and want to rewrite history to their liking.

Racial Imposters are white sycophants that adopted Black Lives Matter culture hoping to gain Black forgiveness for oppression. These Soul Brother "wannabes" try to mimic Black persona but can't walk the walk or talk the talk.

Ultimate Hypocrites. While preaching to the choir on aiding the deprived and downtrodden, these phonies live behind gated walls and their progeny attend private schools. While many reside in Hollywood they could be your next door neighbor.

Always remember that all printed commentary is personal opinion. Nuff said.

Gerald Ponder, Cape Coral

Meritocracy or mediocrity

You have just been in a terrible auto accident and being airlifted to a trauma center. Your mind is racing, will I live or die? As the helicopter lifts off from the icy road in heavy snow, you feel the chopper shudder and hope the pilot is up to the task. You lose consciousness. You awaken on a gurney rolling down a hallway in a hospital, headed toward surgery. Will I make it?

Can these surgeons deal with my serious injuries? Are they the best? The doubts crisscrossing through your brain would never have occurred to you just a few years ago, but now they do. WHY? Because our country is shifting from meritocracy to mediocrity. Don’t laugh it’s true. Scores required in the past for entry into college, med school, law school, airline flight training and the military have been either lowered or done away with entirely.

Now skin color, gender and ethnicity are more important. But to whom? Not for most Americans, especially those landing in a blizzard or about to undergo open heart surgery, BUT only to woke politicians and lawmakers. Do these same politicians and lawmakers require the same of sports teams? Of course not. Only the best, disregarding their short-sighted rulemaking. Here is the elite’s double standard and hypocrisy on full display. Let’s reaffirm America was built on meritocracy and will fall into mediocrity if we continue down this woke path.

Hart Kelley, Bokeelia

Maybe younger generation can save us

It is more and more obvious to me the United States is heading to a Brexit like “Statesxit.” A hopefully bloodless civil war. Red and Blue states are moving farther apart because of laws governing abortion, LGBTQ rights, climate, the history of slavery and even the car you drive. Yikes! The rhetoric only gets louder and more hateful on both sides. So maybe, just maybe, after years of negotiations the United States can become two sovereign nations and let history decide which path was the more successful and just. Or maybe the younger generations can save us from our baby boomer selves.

Marc Bellagamba, Fort Myers

Pizza superlatives

I very much enjoyed your article "JLB's 12 favorite pies & slices for celebrating National Pizza Day" and plan to try those with which I'm not already familiar. I realize you can't cover everyone, but any superlatives list when it comes to pizza in Naples is incomplete without mentioning "Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza." Their unique, ricotta cheese enhanced "Star" pizza line is exceptional and they have many other excellent offerings as well. Thanks for highlighting all of these local restaurant owners who go above and beyond when it comes to culinary offerings.

Ken Sneeden, Cape Coral