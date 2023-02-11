Voices of Faith: Make a commitment to nature as first signs of spring emerge

What are your first signs of spring each year?

Next week, the Guardians pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training. For some, it’s spotting the first crocus or daffodil. In Washington, DC, it’s the famous blooming of the cherry blossom trees. Similarly, in Israel, it’s the blooming of the almond blossoms about this time of year.

This past Monday, as we witnessed the full moon, Jews celebrated a minor holiday called Tu Bishvat. This Hebrew phrase translates to the “15th day of the month of Shevat.” This date marks the “New Year for the Trees,” and it is best understood as a type of Jewish Earth Day.

Last week, I was on a rabbinic retreat in the hills of my childhood hometown of Los Angeles. Typically, this time of year, the hills of L.A., especially during times of drought, are brown and the creek beds are dry. Last week, after the tremendous early January rains, the hills of L.A. were green and lush. The creek beds were running with rainwater. A few flowers were beginning to form and preparing to bud.

It was a special delight to witness this new burst of early spring in my hometown.

For the past few years, here in Northeast Ohio, I have been spending time riding my bike developing a deeper relationship with nature. At my synagogue in Hudson, I have spoken about our need to deepen our relationship with nature: first to fall in love, and then to deepen that love by making loving commitments to take care of nature.

During our Tu Bishvat holiday celebrations last weekend, I talked about how many of the foods we are at our ritual seder meal were symbolic of the land of Israel. Our final taste of the seder was maple syrup from Ohio. This is the time of year when the sap begins to rise from our maple trees.

A few years ago, my family went to a large all-you-eat pancake breakfast in Geauga during Presidents’ weekend. The ranchers there taught us about harvesting the maple sap and transforming it into syrup. They also said that each year the maple season grows shorter and shorter. The maple syrup season may come to an end soon if winters continue to get milder and milder.

Let’s act before it’s too late. Let’s become responsible for the health of this loving relationship we have with nature. It’s up to us. We have waited too long. Much of these climate changes are irreversible, but the looming disasters can be stalled and perhaps halted if we act decisively.

This year, as you witness the first signs of spring, make new commitments to nature to deepen your relationship. Let’s find clear, concrete steps to help the environment that we often take for granted. Our children are bearing witness. We are burdening them with cleaning up our mess. It’s time to step up.

It can feel daunting to make these commitments. There is so much to do. The rabbis of the Talmud realized that the weight of this burden can feel overwhelming. They teach that we are not obligated to finish the work, rather we are obligated to do what we can.

Rabbi Michael Ross is the Rabbi at Temple Beth Shalom in Hudson and the Senior Jewish Educator at Kent State Hillel. He also teaches in the Jewish Studies department at Kent State.