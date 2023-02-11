Vivian Williams' work showcased at JH Museum

COSHOCTON − "Vivian Williams: A Lifetime of Art" is on display through March 5 at the Johnson Humrickhouse Museum, 300 N. Whitewoman St.

Williams, who lived from 1912 to 1998, was an accomplished artist and beloved art teacher in Coshocton. Beginning in 1950, she spent summers attending art courses at Ohio University. In 1959, she opened an art studio on John Street, where she taught private classes and lessons. She also worked for decades as an art teacher in the public schools. Over the course of her storied career, she taught more than 2,000 youth.

She was the co-founder of the Roscoe Art Guild. In 1973, the Coshocton Business and Professional Women’s Club named her Woman of the Year. Her paintings won numerous awards, were displayed in galleries from New York to Los Angeles and became part of Clark Atlanta University’s permanent collection. Williams took pride in showing the world that women could paint.

The exhibit is sponsored by the Ohio Arts Council.

For more information, call the museum at 740-622-8710 or email jhmuseum@jhmuseum.org. Museum admission is $5 for adults, $4 for children and $15 for families. The museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

Information submitted by the Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum.