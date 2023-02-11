Opinion: For better health, EPA must strengthen limits on particle pollution

Hamid Torabzadeh, a student at Brown University, is a student ambassador on the American Lung Association’s Rhode Island Leadership Board.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently released a proposal to update the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for Fine Particulate Matter. Stronger standards are needed, but unfortunately this proposal is inadequate to protect public health from this deadly pollutant. Too much of the country lives with unhealthy levels of particle pollution — more than 63.2 million people — according to the American Lung Association’s “State of the Air” report.

Particle pollution puts the health of all Rhode Islanders at risk. It can cause breathing problems, asthma attacks and a host of other harms, from cardiovascular problems to lung cancer. It can even be deadly. Our children, seniors, people with lung or heart disease and people who work outdoors are disproportionately at risk, as are people in low-income communities and many communities of color who are exposed at higher levels.

I was raised in Long Beach, California, home to one of the largest ports in North America. Growing up in Long Beach, I was exposed to high asthma rates, ambient air pollution, particulate matter and other environmental effects prominent in a port city. We must do more to protect frontline communities and their health.

Now, as a college student in Providence, I share the concern of many communities adjacent to the Port of Providence and Route 95 with among the highest poverty and childhood asthma rates in the state. The air quality in predominantly low-income and communities of color in Providence is adversely impacted by air pollution common in port cities: diesel trucks, oil and gas distributors, asphalt and cement processing, natural gas and utility services, heating plants and marine vessels. Providence and Rhode Island deserve better.

I will be sharing my story and submitting comments to the EPA to urge them to strengthen and finalize the particle pollution standards. I encourage members of our community to do the same at Lung.org/sota-petition.