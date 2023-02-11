'I'm just grateful': Joe Bamisile has finally cracked OU's rotation, and he's capitalizing

NORMAN — As the final buzzer sounded in OU's loss to Baylor on Jan. 21, Joe Bamisile went through his usual routine.

The junior guard got up from his spot on the bench, which he didn't leave all night aside from halftime and the occasional timeout. Bamisile never saw the floor, and he still donned an OU warmup shirt as he participated in the postgame handshake line.

It was common practice for Bamisile, who despite averaging 16.3 points the previous season at George Washington, now found himself at the bottom of OU's rotation. The loss to Baylor marked the eighth straight game that Bamisile failed to log a minute of action.

"Definitely the longest stretch," said Bamsile, who was asked Friday if he's ever gone longer without playing.

But that stretch has since ended.

Bamisile appeared in both of OU's last two games against West Virginia and 14th-ranked Baylor, and he made the most of it. He averaged 10.5 points, four rebounds and one block in 18.5 minutes.

It's an encouraging sight for the OU newcomer, whose mental toughness has been tested this season.

"Probably just trying not to get too much in my own head," Bamisile said of the most difficult part about not playing. "You've got to remain a confident player no matter the circumstance. So I think getting to a place where circumstance doesn't dictate my confidence in myself is big. ... I'm just grateful I got the opportunity."

OU is in need of a spark as it looks to snap its six-game conference skid with a home game against ninth-ranked Kansas at noon Saturday.

Bamisile could certainly help with that. The 6-foot-4 guard made the Atlantic 10's All-Conference third team last season, and he was one of the biggest transfer portal additions for OU this past offseason.

But head coach Porter Moser's system demands that players remain engaged defensively at all times. Bamisile didn't meet that standard in the first half of the season, and he fell out of the rotation as a result.

"I think when I first got here, I relied heavily on my offensive skill set," Bamisile said. "Now being able to adjust and have that same attention to defensively playing hard, it's made playing a lot easier."

The recent emergence of Bamisile is exactly what OU needs.

The Sooners sorely need more athleticism, and Bamisile is as physically gifted as anyone on the roster. He boasts good size in the backcourt, a long wingspan and plenty of bounce.

Getting his athleticism into the game has been a challenge for Bamisile, but he has learned how to play in OU's system as of late.

"You see it with freshmen and new guys," Moser said. "Sometimes they're locked up because they're thinking, 'Where do I need to be defensively? Where do I need to be offensively?' And then it looks like they're not having the energy and effort they need. Knowledge gives you confidence. ... Now he's able to play and get his athleticism into the game."

Bamisile still has work to do on offense as well.

The junior guard has an effective field goal percentage of 46.4% this season, which is the third-lowest percentage on the team. It's a far cry from his percentage of 53% at George Washington last season.

But effort goes a long way. And after watching most of the season thus far from his spot on the bench, Bamisile knows what he must do to stay on the floor moving forward.

"I think I can bring some energy," Bamisile said. "I feel like I can take some of the scoring load off guys... And when I'm actually locked in, I'm actually a really good defender. I think being able to help guys on that end of the floor will go a long way for our team."

Top two players this season

Grant Sherfield: Sherfield continues to be OU's primary source of offense. The senior guard is averaging 16.8 points and 3.4 assists per game this season, and his offensive rating of 108.5 ranks third on the team.

Jalen Hill: Hill is enjoying a career season with the Sooners. The senior is averaging a career-high 10 points to go along with 5.7 rebounds per game, and he's shooting 51.5% from the floor. Hill also embraces tough defensive assignments, making him an invaluable piece to OU's rotation.

Top player this week

Sherfield: Sherfield averaged 15.5 points, four assists and two rebounds in OU's two losses to West Virginia and Baylor. The stat line doesn't jump off the page, but he provided consistent production for a team that has now lost six straight conference games.

Player on the rise

Joe Bamisile: After only playing in one previous conference game, Bamisile appeared in OU's last two games. He averaged 10.5 points, four rebounds and one block in 18.5 minutes. Bamisile is one of the Sooners' best athletes, and his production off the bench could prove to be valuable moving forward.

Stat to know

OU led Kansas by 10 points with 5:19 left in the game on Jan. 10. The Jayhawks then made a frenzied comeback to earn a 79-75 win.

The blown 10-point lead is sure to be on the mind of the Sooners, who can't afford to let another résumé win slip away on Saturday.

Updated bracketology

The Sooners are on a six-game conference skid, and they continue to play themselves out of the NCAA Tournament picture.

OU is no longer projected by ESPN's Joe Lunardi to be one of the first eight teams to miss the cut, although it did receive consideration.

OU is also the 65th-ranked team in the NET rankings. It peaked as the 44th-ranked team prior to the start of its conference losing streak.

OU vs. Kansas

TIPOFF: Noon Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman (CBS)