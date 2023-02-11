High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 10, 2023

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 76, Butler 72

New Castle 65, Seneca Valley 60

Central Catholic 59, North Allegheny 42

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 66, Baldwin 64

Mt. Lebanon 58, Canon-McMillan 38

Norwin 56, Hempfield 47

Class 5A

Section 1

Peters Township 72, Bethel Park 45

Thomas Jefferson 91, Connellsville 26

Trinity 74, Ringgold 50

Section 2

Armstrong 48, Plum 37

Shaler 60, Fox Chapel 50

Woodland Hills 55, Penn Hills 40

Section 3

McKeesport 61, Franklin Regional 57

Penn-Trafford 61, Kiski Area 51

Section 4

North Hills 76, Chartiers Valley 70

Moon 63, Mars 60

South Fayette 60, West Allegheny 38

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 69, Indiana 49

Hampton 91, Greensburg Salem 55

Highlands 75, Knoch 60

Section 2

North Catholic 60, Beaver 59

Lincoln Park 90, Blackhawk 57

Central Valley 51, Hopewell 37

Section 3

74, Albert Gallatin 70

Elizabeth Forward 72, Belle Vernon 70

Laurel Highlands 75, Uniontown 69 (2OT)

Section 4

Avonworth 67, West Mifflin 60

South Allegheny 61, East Allegheny 31

Montour 47, Quaker Valley 37

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 56, Riverside 41

New Brighton 69, Freedom 58

Neshannock 67, Mohawk 57

Section 2

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 59, Keystone Oaks 52

Seton LaSalle 69, Sto-Rox 47

Steel Valley 78, South Park 56

Section 3

Burrell 61, Valley 55

Shady Side Academy 62, Deer Lakes 54

Ligonier Valley 72, Derry 66

Section 4

Yough 69, Charleroi 17

McGuffey 69, Waynesburg 51

Washington 56, Mt. Pleasant 33

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa 51, Shenango 39

Northgate 66, Laurel 43

South Side 44, Sewickley Academy 43

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 93, Winchester Thurston 52

Eden Christian 73, Propel Braddock Hills 53

Nazareth Prep 50, Propel Montour 23

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 71, Springdale 58

Jeannette 75, Riverview 70

Serra Catholic 81, Leechburg 51

Section 4

Frazier 68, Beth-Center 57

Fort Cherry 75, Burgettstown 63

Class A

Section 1

Union 60, Avella 31

Carlynton 72, Cornell 21

Rochester 53, Western Beaver 44

Section 2

Geibel 61, Jefferson-Morgan 54

West Greene 76, Mapletown 58

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 68, St. Joseph 47

Imani Christian 2, Hillel Academy 0 (forfeit)

Neighborhood Academy 59, Summit Academy 57

Nonconference

Ambridge 77, Brentwood 56

Brownsville 69, California 35

Saturday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.

NA Hoops for a Cure

At North Allegheny

Seneca Valley vs. Hampton, 4:30 p.m.

Our Savior Lutheran (NY) vs. Imani Christian, 6 p.m.

Highlands at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Central Catholic at North Catholic, 2 p.m.

Monessen at Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Peters Township 59, Canon-McMillan 31

Class 5A

Section 2

Shaler 40, Fox Chapel 36

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 51, Latrobe 45

Class A

Section 2

West Greene 66, Mapletown 23

Nonsection

Lincoln Park 69, Ambridge 24

Trinity 62, Albert Gallatin 53

Saturday’s schedule

NA Hoops for a Cure

At North Allegheny

Cathedral Prep vs. Blackhawk, noon

Hampton vs. Seneca Valley, 1:30 p.m.

South Fayette vs. North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Neshannock, 1:30 p.m.

Aquinas Academy at Shady Side Academy, 1:30 p.m.

Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 12:30 p.m.

Monessen at Washington, 1 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Cumberland Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at North Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Eden Christian, noon

Thomas Jefferson at Chartiers Valley, 12:30 p.m.

Wrestling

PIAA team tournament

Class 3A

At Hershey

Friday’s results

Quarterfinals

Central Mountain 31, Hempfield 28

Bethlehem Catholic 55, Waynesburg 8

Nazareth 38, Central Dauphin 25

Canon-McMillan 49, Spring-Ford 18

Semifinals

Bethlehem Catholic 53, Central Mountain 3

Nazareth 38, Canon-McMillan 20

Consolation first round

Pennridge 35, Cumberland Valley 33

Council Rock South 37, Shikellamy 21

Delaware Valley 29, La Salle College 22

Chambersburg 39, Cathedral Prep 20

Consolation second round

Pennridge 30, Spring-Ford 21

Central Dauphin 44, Council Rock South 20

Waynesburg 43, Delaware Valley 15

Chambersburg 32, Hempfield 31

Saturday’s schedule

Championship

Bethlehem Catholic (17-0) vs. Nazareth (18-2), 1 p.m.

Consolation third round

Pennridge (22-4) vs. Central Dauphin (17-1), 9 a.m.; Waynesburg (15-4) vs. Chambersburg (22-4), 9 a.m.

Consolation fourth round

Central Mountain (10-1) vs. Pennridge/Central Dauphin winner, 11 a.m.; Canon-McMillan (15-3) vs. Waynesburg/Chambersburg winner, 11 a.m.

Class 2A

At Hershey

Friday’s results

Quarterfinals

Burgettstown 30, Saucon Valley 28

Fort LeBoeuf 34, Chestnut Ridge 28

Berks Catholic 30, Brookville 19

Faith Christian 28, Notre Dame GP 26

Semifinals

Fort LeBoeuf 31, Burgettstown 23

Faith Christian 40, Berks Catholic 15

Consolation first round

Honesdale 27, United 25

Warrior Run 28, West Perry 22

Burrell 33, Canton 27

Huntingdon 36, Reynolds 30

Consolation second round

Notre Dame GP 53, Honesdale 9

Brookville 27, Warrior Run 26

Chestnut Ridge 35, Burrell 27

Saucon Valley 38, Huntingdon 33

Saturday’s schedule

Championship

Fort LeBoeuf (18-5) vs. Faith Christian (12-1), 1 p.m.

Consolation third round

Notre Dame GP (13-2) vs. Brookville (20-3), 9 a.m.; Chestnut Ridge (16-3) vs. Saucon Valley (19-3), 9 a.m.

Consolation fourth round

Burgettstown (17-1) vs. Notre Dame GP/Brookville winner, 11 a.m.; Berks Catholic (24-1) vs. Chestnut Ridge/Saucon Valley winner, 11 a.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.