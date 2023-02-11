Change location
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 10, 2023
5 days ago
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 76, Butler 72
New Castle 65, Seneca Valley 60
Central Catholic 59, North Allegheny 42
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 66, Baldwin 64
Mt. Lebanon 58, Canon-McMillan 38
Norwin 56, Hempfield 47
Class 5A
Section 1
Peters Township 72, Bethel Park 45
Thomas Jefferson 91, Connellsville 26
Trinity 74, Ringgold 50
Section 2
Armstrong 48, Plum 37
Shaler 60, Fox Chapel 50
Woodland Hills 55, Penn Hills 40
Section 3
McKeesport 61, Franklin Regional 57
Penn-Trafford 61, Kiski Area 51
Section 4
North Hills 76, Chartiers Valley 70
Moon 63, Mars 60
South Fayette 60, West Allegheny 38
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 69, Indiana 49
Hampton 91, Greensburg Salem 55
Highlands 75, Knoch 60
Section 2
North Catholic 60, Beaver 59
Lincoln Park 90, Blackhawk 57
Central Valley 51, Hopewell 37
Section 3
74, Albert Gallatin 70
Elizabeth Forward 72, Belle Vernon 70
Laurel Highlands 75, Uniontown 69 (2OT)
Section 4
Avonworth 67, West Mifflin 60
South Allegheny 61, East Allegheny 31
Montour 47, Quaker Valley 37
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 56, Riverside 41
New Brighton 69, Freedom 58
Neshannock 67, Mohawk 57
Section 2
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 59, Keystone Oaks 52
Seton LaSalle 69, Sto-Rox 47
Steel Valley 78, South Park 56
Section 3
Burrell 61, Valley 55
Shady Side Academy 62, Deer Lakes 54
Ligonier Valley 72, Derry 66
Section 4
Yough 69, Charleroi 17
McGuffey 69, Waynesburg 51
Washington 56, Mt. Pleasant 33
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa 51, Shenango 39
Northgate 66, Laurel 43
South Side 44, Sewickley Academy 43
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 93, Winchester Thurston 52
Eden Christian 73, Propel Braddock Hills 53
Nazareth Prep 50, Propel Montour 23
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 71, Springdale 58
Jeannette 75, Riverview 70
Serra Catholic 81, Leechburg 51
Section 4
Frazier 68, Beth-Center 57
Fort Cherry 75, Burgettstown 63
Class A
Section 1
Union 60, Avella 31
Carlynton 72, Cornell 21
Rochester 53, Western Beaver 44
Section 2
Geibel 61, Jefferson-Morgan 54
West Greene 76, Mapletown 58
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 68, St. Joseph 47
Imani Christian 2, Hillel Academy 0 (forfeit)
Neighborhood Academy 59, Summit Academy 57
Nonconference
Ambridge 77, Brentwood 56
Brownsville 69, California 35
Saturday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Latrobe at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.
NA Hoops for a Cure
At North Allegheny
Seneca Valley vs. Hampton, 4:30 p.m.
Our Savior Lutheran (NY) vs. Imani Christian, 6 p.m.
Highlands at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Central Catholic at North Catholic, 2 p.m.
Monessen at Washington, 2:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny, 2 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
Class 6A
Section 2
Peters Township 59, Canon-McMillan 31
Class 5A
Section 2
Shaler 40, Fox Chapel 36
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 51, Latrobe 45
Class A
Section 2
West Greene 66, Mapletown 23
Nonsection
Lincoln Park 69, Ambridge 24
Trinity 62, Albert Gallatin 53
Saturday’s schedule
NA Hoops for a Cure
At North Allegheny
Cathedral Prep vs. Blackhawk, noon
Hampton vs. Seneca Valley, 1:30 p.m.
South Fayette vs. North Allegheny, 3 p.m.
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Neshannock, 1:30 p.m.
Aquinas Academy at Shady Side Academy, 1:30 p.m.
Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 12:30 p.m.
Monessen at Washington, 1 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Cumberland Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at North Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Eden Christian, noon
Thomas Jefferson at Chartiers Valley, 12:30 p.m.
Wrestling
PIAA team tournament
Class 3A
At Hershey
Friday’s results
Quarterfinals
Central Mountain 31, Hempfield 28
Bethlehem Catholic 55, Waynesburg 8
Nazareth 38, Central Dauphin 25
Canon-McMillan 49, Spring-Ford 18
Semifinals
Bethlehem Catholic 53, Central Mountain 3
Nazareth 38, Canon-McMillan 20
Consolation first round
Pennridge 35, Cumberland Valley 33
Council Rock South 37, Shikellamy 21
Delaware Valley 29, La Salle College 22
Chambersburg 39, Cathedral Prep 20
Consolation second round
Pennridge 30, Spring-Ford 21
Central Dauphin 44, Council Rock South 20
Waynesburg 43, Delaware Valley 15
Chambersburg 32, Hempfield 31
Saturday’s schedule
Championship
Bethlehem Catholic (17-0) vs. Nazareth (18-2), 1 p.m.
Consolation third round
Pennridge (22-4) vs. Central Dauphin (17-1), 9 a.m.; Waynesburg (15-4) vs. Chambersburg (22-4), 9 a.m.
Consolation fourth round
Central Mountain (10-1) vs. Pennridge/Central Dauphin winner, 11 a.m.; Canon-McMillan (15-3) vs. Waynesburg/Chambersburg winner, 11 a.m.
Class 2A
At Hershey
Friday’s results
Quarterfinals
Burgettstown 30, Saucon Valley 28
Fort LeBoeuf 34, Chestnut Ridge 28
Berks Catholic 30, Brookville 19
Faith Christian 28, Notre Dame GP 26
Semifinals
Fort LeBoeuf 31, Burgettstown 23
Faith Christian 40, Berks Catholic 15
Consolation first round
Honesdale 27, United 25
Warrior Run 28, West Perry 22
Burrell 33, Canton 27
Huntingdon 36, Reynolds 30
Consolation second round
Notre Dame GP 53, Honesdale 9
Brookville 27, Warrior Run 26
Chestnut Ridge 35, Burrell 27
Saucon Valley 38, Huntingdon 33
Saturday’s schedule
Championship
Fort LeBoeuf (18-5) vs. Faith Christian (12-1), 1 p.m.
Consolation third round
Notre Dame GP (13-2) vs. Brookville (20-3), 9 a.m.; Chestnut Ridge (16-3) vs. Saucon Valley (19-3), 9 a.m.
Consolation fourth round
Burgettstown (17-1) vs. Notre Dame GP/Brookville winner, 11 a.m.; Berks Catholic (24-1) vs. Chestnut Ridge/Saucon Valley winner, 11 a.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
