WPIAL clinched: Boys basketball playoff qualifiers

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Landon Butler drives against Penn-Trafford on Tuesday.

The 2023 WPIAL boys basketball playoff field is set.

Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs starting on Monday with the Playoff Pairings Show at 3 p.m. as we unveil the brackets to the masses.

Here is the final list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth.

Class 6A

Field is set with eight teams

New Castle Red Hurricanes

Central Catholic Vikings

Butler Golden Tornado

Seneca Valley Raiders

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Baldwin Highlanders

Norwin Knights

Class 5A

Field is set with 16 teams

Peters Township Indians

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Trinity Hillers

Penn Hills Indians

Shaler Titans

Fox Chapel Foxes

Woodland Hills Wolverines

Gateway Gators

Kiski Area Cavaliers

McKeesport Tigers

Penn-Trafford Warriors

North Hills Indians

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Moon Tigers

South Fayette Lions

Class 4A

Field is set with 17 teams

Hampton Talbots

Highlands Golden Rams

Knoch Knights

Freeport Yellowjackets

Lincoln Park Leopards

North Catholic Trojans

Beaver Bobcats

Blackhawk Cougars

Uniontown Red Raiders

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Belle Vernon Leopards

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Quaker Valley Quakers

South Allegheny Gladiators

West Mifflin Titans

Montour Spartans

Avonworth Antelopes

Class 3A

Field is set with 16 teams

Mohawk Warriors

Neshannock Lancers

Beaver Falls Tigers

Ellwood City Wolverines

Steel Valley Ironmen

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Deer Lakes Lancers

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Burrell Buccaneers

Derry Trojans

Yough Cougars

Washington Little Prexies

Brownsville Falcons

McGuffey Highlanders

Class 2A

Field is set with 18 teams

Aliquippa Quips

Shenango Wildcats

Northgate Flames

Laurel Spartans

South Side Rams

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Nazareth Prep Saints

Propel Braddock Hills Lions

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Serra Catholic Eagles

Jeannette Jayhawks

Clairton Bears

Fort Cherry Rangers

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Bentworth Bearcats

Class A

Field is set with 13 teams

Union Scotties

Carlynton Cougars

Rochester Rams

Avella Eagles

Western Beaver Golden Beavers

Monessen Greyhounds

Geibel Catholic Gators

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

Mapletown Maples

Imani Christian Saints

Neighborhood Academy Bulldogs

Aquinas Academy Crusaders

Summit Academy Knights