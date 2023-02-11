Man hit, killed while crossing Kalamazoo road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hit and killed on Friday evening while walking across a Kalamazoo road.

Just before 7 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to Portage Street near Miller Road after receiving a report that a man had been hit by a vehicle.

Responding officers learned that a 65-year-old Kalamazoo man had been hit while walking across the roadway. The officers attempted lifesaving measures but the man died.

Alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor in the crash, KDPS said.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The crash remains under investigation.

