Column: Mom who tracks medical supplies among Ukraine war's heroes

If you Google “a son’s pride in his mother,” the algorithm spins the words and provides pages of memes, poems and songs of mothers who are proud of their sons.

Scroll down a bit and you get link after link of mothers boasting of their own parenting. But try to find the simplest reference to a child being proud of his Mom. The pickins are slim.

When the war in Ukraine started, mothers were the first to make Molotov cocktails. Mothers met to weave and crochet camouflage or Ghillie suits to make snipers invisible. Mothers were the first to organize a national network of volunteers to support the military. Mothers are the back-stage heroes in this war.

One mother, Nataliia Hurzhyi, was recently recognized by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense’s Department of Intelligence for her “care and support preserving the health and life of the Motherland.” It came as a complete surprise.

Nataliia’s son, Yehor, is proud. Really proud.

Nataliia works full time in accounting. She volunteers with the Ministry of Defense. She recently travelled to the U.S. to bring her mother and younger son to safety, only to go right back to the war. She doesn’t carry a gun, but she carries a really bad attitude for those trying to take advantage of the chaos from this Russian invasion of her homeland.

President Reagan was famous for saying “Trust but verify” as the Cold War began to warm. (Ironically, that phrase is a Russian proverb.) Any war, cold or otherwise, is ripe with opportunity for personal gain. Entrepreneurial spirit has a really dark side called the black market. It’s dangerous but lucrative.

As requests for military and medical supplies came into the ministry, Nataliia did the background checking. Early in the war, she realized requests were coming from Ukrainians who were pro-Russian sympathizers. She contacted the National Security Agency and together they organized a trap that landed several people in jail.

When a request came in for medical equipment and supplies, she quickly recognized that the signature was fake and confirmed it with the doctor whose name was on the order. They tracked the request to a nurse who was stealing, then selling the items for her personal gain. She’s now in jail.

Nataliia now works directly with military commanders. No request for military or medical goods escapes her scrutiny. She’s doing a lot of verifying.

For bulava.org, Nataliia commands her own army of volunteers who meet shipments from the United States and assure that each item reaches its intended destination. Her phone constantly buzzes and beeps with calls, texts and emails. Like her phone, Nataliia never stops.

Most people never get to meet their heroes. But, in Yehor’s case, he was raised by one. His Mom.

Bulava.org is shipping 700 pounds of women’s and children’s supplies, including medications, directly to Ukraine this week. As the fighting intensifies, so too does the need for trauma kits. Please consider a gift to bulava.org. Be a hero.

Cheri L. Sheridan is a resident of Hertford.