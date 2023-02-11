Column: Where's our workforce? It wasn't born

Our favorite restaurant was so short-staffed, we served ourselves on paper plates. The food was good because the owner was the chef and he showed up to work.

Diana and I returned from the National Realtors Convention in Florida and stopped at a hotel along I-95. Three other parties waited with us to check in, but no one appeared at the front desk for 10 minutes. The hotel’s sole employee was upstairs fixing a problem in a guest’s room.

I saw three people abandon their purchases at a local drug store as one customer struggled with self-checkout. No employees were in sight.

Perhaps the worker shortage is not just a product of workplace automation or over-generous government benefits. Maybe it is the leading edge of the Baby Bust in the West.

Ten thousand Baby Boomers retire every day, 300,000 a month, 3.6 million annually.

You hear a lot of talk about abortion this time of year. The procedure is down significantly from its 1980s peak. Around 850,000 are carried out annually. That is 2,000-plus Americans every day who will never enter the workforce.

Their college-educated parents have an average of 1.6 children per couple, 25 percent below the replacement rate.

No wonder you can’t find anyone to wait on you at the store.

Western Europe’s population is in free fall. Predominantly Catholic countries on the Mediterranean, like Spain, Portugal and Italy, have fertility rates hovering just above one child per family.

France is a comparative oasis of fruitfulness on the continent with a fertility rate of 2.1 children per couple, although that is barely replacement rate. They’ve done it with massive family assistance totaling 3.5 percent of gross domestic product annually. That would be about $822 billion, in the U.S., roughly equal to this year’s defense department budget. Republicans, are you listening?

Germany has reversed its declining fertility rate over the last 30 years with its “kinderfelt,” a monthly per-capita child payment. Family fertility is up from 1.24 in 1994, but still languishes at 1.57 now.

It isn’t just the West either.

China reported the first ever decline in its population in 2022 as the effect of a 30-year experiment in the one-child family comes to its inevitable conclusion.

South Korea and Taiwan are at the bottom of the fertility charts with an average of 0.81 children per couple.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, is in a panic about that country’s declining birth rate. The island nation’s population has dropped from 128 million in 2017 to 125 million now. Last year there were 811,000 births, the lowest since the country began keeping records in 1899. Low fertility, combined with hostility to immigration, assures that Japan will shrink to just 53 million people by 2100.

If you want to see what happens to a country that cannot figure out a rational immigration policy, look at Japan. Real incomes have stagnated for 30 years. The population over 65 is 28 percent of the total. Twenty percent of men over 60 have never married because they are not perceived as economically viable.

You might say, “Great. Fewer mouths to feed. Less damage to the environment. What’s wrong with that?”

As we will see next time, falling birth rates and aging populations will be ruinous to welfare and entitlement systems like ours and those in the developed world.

