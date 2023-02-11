Minivan makes life much easier for busy mom | THE MOM STOP

I was never the kind of person who imagined herself driving a minivan.

I drove an SUV. I enjoyed my independence, married-with-two-kids-but-still-have-a-life-self. I never saw myself as one of “those” women behind the wheel of a van. That is, at least, until I was one "those women." Pregnant with a third child on the way, my husband and I had the stark realization that with the arrival of our third baby, we wouldn’t be able to easily fit three car seats across the back row of my Honda CRV.

That Honda was great for folding down seats and getting a ton of stuff from point A to point B ― but three car seats was a no-go. It was considered a compact SUV for a reason.

And thus, we ended up test driving a Honda Pilot, only the third row seat didn’t have enough leg room for our 6-year-old and the "way back" was too small for our stroller. We tried a Toyota Highlander, and a handful of other moderately sized SUVs whose gas mileage wouldn’t give us a guilt trip before finally giving in and driving a Toyota Sienna and a Honda Odyssey.

I was sold on a minivan the second I discovered I could open and close the doors with a push of my remote, and not only were the leather seats easier to clean, but heated, too.

Give a mom a mini-heat therapy session on her lower back on the way to preschool and the ability to get her kids in the car without having to open every single door, and I guarantee the majority of moms with young children will probably buy a minivan. If only I had bought the model that had a built-in vacuum cleaner.

I joke that my Odyssey is the one thing that made my life with three children easier. But, in reality, it’s the truth. Now that I’ve been driving it for (gulp) almost nine years, I’ve put almost 200,000 miles on it. The leather seats that seemed so easy to clean are admittedly worse for wear after countless family road trips and meals in the car en route to soccer practice or Scouts. I no longer need to remotely open the door for my kids, who as pre-teens and a teenager, can and do open doors very well on their own.

But it’s the ease of it. The ability to drive up for Target pick up and be able to push a button from my dash and open the back door. The ability to do more with less.

As a parent, there are few things that make mom life easier. Delivered groceries, for one. Free store order pickup delivered to the parking lot, for No. 2. If only there had been such a thing as drive-up and pickup when my kids were tiny, I wouldn’t have had to go through the grueling experience that is hauling one infant in a bucket car seat in one arm, while towing a toddler who is having a temper tantrum over popsicles while in the middle of the frozen food aisle.

Having a housekeeper come to my house is a luxury I could not afford until my kids were older, but now that utilize one, I’d rather cut my own hair, go fully gray and eat nothing but ramen noodles for a year before going without. It makes life easier.

And when it comes to “mom” life--especially when balancing work and home--there aren’t a lot of things that make life truly easier.

My oldest child will be driving in a little more than a year, and our van won’t last forever. I’ll probably need a newer car right around the same time that my soon-to-be high schooler will also need her own wheels. Will I go for a minivan again? Or will I hand over my van to her while she is learning to drive? I have no idea. But giving up something that makes life a little bit easier will be a hard pill to swallow — even if I regain my vanity in the process.

Lydia Seabol Avant writes The Mom Stop for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at momstopcolumn@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Minivan makes life much easier for busy mom | THE MOM STOP