PET OF THE WEEK: Feb. 12, 2023 | Larry

Humane Society of West Alabama:

Are you interested in a large cat who's incredibly chill as long as he's not being picked up? Larry might be the cat for you.

This big, handsome dude is quite fond of attention and will rub up against your legs in search of pets, and he's fine with other cats or dogs as long as they're introduced slowly. Larry deserves the best, and there's somebody out there just for him.

If you're interested in Larry or any other animals at the Humane Society of West Alabama, please email humaneswa@yahoo.com or leave a message at 205-554-0011.

