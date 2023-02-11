This Massachusetts restaurant ranks in the top 100 in the US

WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Yelp has just released its annual list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the country. and a Massachusetts restaurant made the list.

The rankings, which are determined by Yelp with input from its community of online reviewers, highlight a diverse selection of U.S. restaurants, including well-reviewed burger joints, highly-rated ramen shops, top-tier taquerias, and even some hole-in-the-wall Hawaiian spots. One eatery in Massachusetts made this annual list.

Taqueria El Amigo in Waltham was named number 84 on Yelp’s list. According to Boston’s Hidden Restaurants , it is a hole-in-the-wall restaurant with authentic Mexican food that is served tasty, fresh, and cheap.

The menu has many familiar dishes, such as rich and hearty chicken enchiladas with red, green, or brown sauce, and a pollo con mole with a mole sauce and lots of chicken to stuff into the steamed tortillas that come with the dish. It is said that one of the best items at the restaurant is guacamole. They also have specialty drinks such as milkshakes that can be flavored with various fruits.

Yelp’s 2023 rankings aren’t necessarily a reflection of the best-reviewed restaurants on its entire platform. As they were compiling this year’s list, Yelp solicited submissions and suggestions from users and then compared those suggestions against each business’s Yelp ratings and volume of reviews. Yelp’s analysts tallied the number of submissions for each restaurant and attempted to account for “geographic representation” based on the overall share of suggestions and highly rated restaurants for a given area.

A look at Yelps’ top 10 is listed below, then check out the site’s interactive map for the entirety of their “Top 100.”’

Broken Mouth | Lee’s Homestyle (Hawaiian, Korean) — Los Angeles, California Kaaloa’s Super Js Authentic Hawaiian (Hawaiian) — Captain Cook, Hawaii Archibalds Village Bakery (Bakeries) – Fort Lauderdale, Florida Beyer Deli (Sandwiches, Delis) — San Diego, California Adela’s Country Eatery (Hawaiian, Seafood) — Kaneohe, Hawaii Sunbliss Café (Coffee & Tea, Juice Bars & Smoothies) — Anaheim, California The Nook Cajun Café (Cajun/Creole, Seafood) — Norco, California Tumerico (Vegan, Vegetarian) — Tucson, Arizona Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine (Ethiopian, Vegan) – Orlando, Florida Sababa Falafel Shop – (Falafel, Middle Eastern) — Garden Grove, California

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.