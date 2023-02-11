How to Start A Flower Garden

The first thing you should do is listen to Gardenline every Saturday and Sunday morning 6-10 am on KTRH AM 70, on air, online, streaming, because Houston has a very different eco-climate, soil composition, and season duration than other places, and the best gardening advice is available for free every weekend morning. If you have a question - call 713-212-5874.

But the 2023 Farmers Almanac offers some thought starters for green thumbers. They say it all starts with a plan. This is from the Farmer's Almanac Staff:

How To Start

Take time to plan. Sketch out your garden . Include the size, shape, and location. Look at the spot. Is the area sunny, shady, or a little bit of both? Watch it during the day to see how much or when the sun hits this spot. Impatiens, coleus, dusty miller, pansies, and begonias are a few annuals that do well in shade. Petunias, zinnias, and marigold, are a few varieties that grow best in full sun.

Choose The Right Flowers

Before you decide which flowers you might like, do your homework. Look in seed catalogs, garden books, and the Internet for information on the growing conditions needed for various varieties. Flower shows, greenhouses, and garden centers also offer good advice.

Consider Colors

Do you want the flowers to accent your house colors, or attract hummingbirds and butterflies, or are you interested in a theme such as red, white, and blue?

Know Your Growing Season

Keep in mind the length of your growing season and the last frost dates . Learn as much as you can before you plant the seeds or transplants.

Designing The Bed

Once you learn which types of flowers will grow in your location and decide which ones you’d like to plant, you can start designing the bed. Start small rather than large at first especially if you’re a beginner. You’ll need to outline the shape of your flower garden. A good way to do this is to use a garden hose. Then edge the area with a spade so you can see the borders. Till the inside area until the soil is all mixed up and there are no weeds or large rocks. Mix the soil with organic material such as compost or manure. You may want to test the pH of your soil. This will reveal its acidity and alkalinity. Most annuals do well in a level of 6.5. You can buy a tester and do this yourself, or you can take a sample to an extension service in your community.

General Rules For Planting

Keep tall plants in the back, medium in the middle, and short in the front. Plant as directed on labels, taking note of spacing.

Don’t plant annuals too close together or they may become crowded and not

grow.

Keep it simple.

Water, weed, and feed your garden throughout the season.

Pinch off the deadheads (flowers that are past their beauty). This will encourage more blooming.

Use your imagination! Have fun!

