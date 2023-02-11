An active weather setup enters the area

Good evening, everyone!

It was another warm day for us in Amarillo today. Winds were moderate from the west, around 15 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 60 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the 50’s and Low 60’s range.

There are two watches in effect this week. First, a High Wind Watch for the Central and Southern High Plains is in effect for Tuesday. Strong, gusty winds of at least 50 mph are expected from late Monday night into Tuesday afternoon, especially across the southern Texas Panhandle. Then, a Winter Storm Watch is in place for our southwestern row of Kansas counties for Wednesday. Those being: Morton, Seward, and Stevens. Snow accumulations of 3 or more inches can be expected. Localized significant snow accumulations could get to 6 or more inches. Winds will be gusting from 40 to 50 mph.

It’s another warm start to the new week with temperatures well above seasonal. Tomorrow, a cold front will have already moved through the area dropping temperatures into the 50’s and 60’s again. Rain is likely for many places across the High Plains, behind our cold front. The system will bring showers and possible thunderstorms to the area by Monday night. Then windy conditions will settle in for Valentine’s Day though Thursday. On Valentine’s Day winds will be the strongest, gusting up to 55 mph. Our next cold front arrives Wednesday night, bringing some potential for rain Wednesday afternoon and snow overnight. This front will also drop temperatures to the 30’s and 40’s for Highs on Thursday. Next weekend we expect temperatures to rise back into the 50’s and 60’s along with breezy wind conditions.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel