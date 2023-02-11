Planning a trip overseas? Why it may be harder to get a passport in Charlotte right now

A lot more people are traveling internationally post-pandemic, but now getting a passport could become even more difficult.

The U.S. State Department this week temporarily suspended its online passport renewals (OPR) service meant to alleviate delays and make it more convenient.

The change means it will be harder to get a passport in Charlotte.

A State Department spokesperson told The Charlotte Observer that this pause will allow them to process existing applications submitted through OPR and continue to make improvements to the system.

The option isn’t expected to be available to new customers again until next month. If you’re getting a new passport, signing up for an appointment in Charlotte is tough as slots are filled through March.

And travelers can only book appointments up to four weeks in advance, according to the USPS passport acceptance service.

“We understand that it may currently be difficult to find an appointment at an acceptance facility in some areas of the country, including in Charlotte,” a State Department spokesperson said in an email to the Observer. “Appointment availability may fluctuate throughout the year with upticks in demand, especially as we approach the busy season for spring and summer travel.”

Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead when considering international trips by checking to see if a new passport is required.

Here’s what Charlotte residents can do to renew their passports or apply for their first.

HOW TO APPLY FOR A NEW PASSPORT

Here are the materials you need to have when applying for a new passport:

A passport application form

Proof of U.S. citizenship that is original or certified, physical copy (birth certificate, certificate of naturalization, certificate of citizenship)

Photocopy of proof of citizenship (must be on white 8.5-inch-by-11-inch

standard paper)

Present ID (driver’s license, government employment ID, U.S. military ID, etc.)

Photocopy of ID

Passport photo (color photo taken in the last 6 months) Full list of photo requirements can be found here.

There are additional documents needed to get a passport for children 16 and under. Those requirements can be found at travel.state.gov/ .

The State Department advises people trying to get their first passport may apply at any acceptance facility that has availability.

Here’s where you can go to submit your completed application, required documents, photo, and fees in Charlotte:

Location: 1820 Harris Houston Rd, Charlotte, NC 28262

Appointments are required. You can schedule an appointment online.

Location: 11035 Golf Links Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277

Appointments are required. You can schedule an appointment online.

Location: 8845 Craver Rd, Charlotte, NC 28223

No walk-ins until further notice. Scheduled appointments can be made between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 704 687-5803 or unionstation@uncc.edu for more information.

To check for an open appointment outside of Charlotte, you can access the Passport Acceptance Facility Search Page database at iafdb.travel.state.gov.

HOW TO RENEW MY PASSPORT?

If you need to renew your passport, you can do so by mail. But to be eligible, you must have your original passport and it cannot be damaged. It also has to be a passport that was issued within the last 15 years in your current name when you were 16 or older. If you’re not eligible, you must apply in person for a new passport. If you are eligible, here’s what you need for renewal:

A passport renewal application.

Your most recent passport

Name change documents (if applicable) such as marriage certificates or divorce decree

Passport photo (color photo taken in the last 6 months) Full list of photo requirements and how it must be attached to the application can be found here.

You must use USPS for mailing your documents and application to the National Passport Processing Center.

HOW MUCH DOES A PASSPORT COST?

First-time applicants have to pay a $130 application fee and a $35 execution (acceptance) fee. If you’re renewing your passport, you just have to pay the $130 application fee. Children 16 and under are required to pay a $100 application fee and a $35 acceptance fee.

HOW LONG WILL IT TAKE?

According to the State Department, processing times begin the day they receive your application at a passport agency or center, not the day you mail your application or apply.

The estimated processing and delivery time can last between 8 to 11 weeks. You can track the status of your application through the State Department website. An expedited processing request costs $60, and expedited processing takes five to seven weeks.

Applicants can also get a passport sooner depending on the circumstances such as a life-or-death emergency or urgent trip in which you’d be traveling internationally in less than seven weeks.

HOW WILL I GET MY NEW PASSPORT?

Your newly-issued passport and your citizenship documents will be sent in two separate mailings. The State Department says you could wait eight weeks after getting your passport before you receive other documents.