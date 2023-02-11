“I’m excited to get some competition with him” - Suns star Devin Booker heaps praise onto new teammate Kevin Durant

Phoenix Suns star Devin Bookers has high words of appreciation for his newest teammate Kevin Durant.

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns have pulled off one of the biggest trades in NBA history by acquiring Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. From a team that was failing to support Devin Booker , Monty Williams all of a sudden has a superteam at his disposal that is expected to win it all in the 2022-23 NBA Season. The excitement in the Suns camp is visible as DBook heaped praise onto his newest teammate.

After leading the Suns past the Pacers, Booker said in the post-game interview, “ I think it's just him (referring to Kevin Durant) and the rim out there. I don't think he sees anybody around him. He's definitely a special talent that I don't think this game has ever seen and will ever see. Just the tangibles that he has, at the size that he has, how fluid it is. I'm excited to see behind the scenes and see it day-to-day and get some competition with him. Maybe some 1-on-1s and keep perfecting our craft.”

Is the Devin Booker & Kevin Durant-led Suns squad the most stacked offense in the West?

Both Devin Booker, as well as Kevin Durant have been hampered by injury blows in the 2022-23 NBA Season. However, both of them have been amongst the MVP favorites at different time intervals. The 26-year-old shooting guard has contested in 30 games for the Phoenix Suns this season, wherein he has averaged 26.8 points (joint highest in his NBA career) at an efficiency rate of 47.5% from the field.

On the other hand, Kevin Durant, who is days away from bouncing back from an MCL sprain injury scare, has averaged 29.7 points per game at an efficiency rate of 55.9% from the field. So, Booker is surely right, KD is a generational talent who has efficiently combined his size and skill to make a name for himself for 15 years in the NBA.

That being said, while the addition of the 13-time All-Star has boosted the offensive prowess of this squad, their defensive woes have surely increased. With Deandre Ayton being the sole star on the backcourt, the Suns will have to ensure that they do not fall into the same hole as last year during the business end of the season.

Are the Phoenix Suns the favorite to lift the 2023 NBA Championship?

With the ‘Point God,’ Chris Paul running the plays for them, Monty Williams (who is the reigning coach of the year) has consistent scorers in the form of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to support his side. Moreover, Deandre Ayton will surely add an even greater threat around the rim, with Durant providing him with more opportunities for offensive rebounds.

Like millions of basketball fanatics, even Mavs star Luka Doncic gave the nod to Phoenix Suns to be the Championship favorites after landing Durant.

When asked about his true feeling, Slovenian International said , “ Ask the people that do the rankings." But do Mavs have a legit shot with Kyrie now? "Yeah, for sure. That’s what I think every season."