Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
See more from this location?
BasketballNetwork.net

“I’m excited to get some competition with him” - Suns star Devin Booker heaps praise onto new teammate Kevin Durant

By Yakshpat Bhargava,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZZXR_0kk3CsaR00

Phoenix Suns star Devin Bookers has high words of appreciation for his newest teammate Kevin Durant.

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Phoenix Suns have pulled off one of the biggest trades in NBA history by acquiring Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. From a team that was failing to support Devin Booker , Monty Williams all of a sudden has a superteam at his disposal that is expected to win it all in the 2022-23 NBA Season. The excitement in the Suns camp is visible as DBook heaped praise onto his newest teammate.

After leading the Suns past the Pacers, Booker said in the post-game interview, I think it's just him (referring to Kevin Durant) and the rim out there. I don't think he sees anybody around him. He's definitely a special talent that I don't think this game has ever seen and will ever see. Just the tangibles that he has, at the size that he has, how fluid it is. I'm excited to see behind the scenes and see it day-to-day and get some competition with him. Maybe some 1-on-1s and keep perfecting our craft.”

Is the Devin Booker & Kevin Durant-led Suns squad the most stacked offense in the West?

Both Devin Booker, as well as Kevin Durant have been hampered by injury blows in the 2022-23 NBA Season. However, both of them have been amongst the MVP favorites at different time intervals. The 26-year-old shooting guard has contested in 30 games for the Phoenix Suns this season, wherein he has averaged 26.8 points (joint highest in his NBA career) at an efficiency rate of 47.5% from the field.

On the other hand, Kevin Durant, who is days away from bouncing back from an MCL sprain injury scare, has averaged 29.7 points per game at an efficiency rate of 55.9% from the field. So, Booker is surely right, KD is a generational talent who has efficiently combined his size and skill to make a name for himself for 15 years in the NBA.

That being said, while the addition of the 13-time All-Star has boosted the offensive prowess of this squad, their defensive woes have surely increased. With Deandre Ayton being the sole star on the backcourt, the Suns will have to ensure that they do not fall into the same hole as last year during the business end of the season.

Are the Phoenix Suns the favorite to lift the 2023 NBA Championship?

With the ‘Point God,’ Chris Paul running the plays for them, Monty Williams (who is the reigning coach of the year) has consistent scorers in the form of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to support his side. Moreover, Deandre Ayton will surely add an even greater threat around the rim, with Durant providing him with more opportunities for offensive rebounds.

Like millions of basketball fanatics, even Mavs star Luka Doncic gave the nod to Phoenix Suns to be the Championship favorites after landing Durant.

When asked about his true feeling, Slovenian International said , “ Ask the people that do the rankings." But do Mavs have a legit shot with Kyrie now? "Yeah, for sure. That’s what I think every season."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Phoenix, AZ
We don't have no hierarchy"- Devin Booker believes there will be no ego issues with new Big 3 in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ15 hours ago
Most Popular
“Right now, they’re one of the worst teams in professional sports” - Kenny Smith takes a shot at his former team
Houston, TX16 hours ago
Celtics were 'stupid' to reveal coach Ime Udoka's affair with staffer, says ex-fiancée Nia Long
Boston, MA6 days ago
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Irving, TX8 days ago
“He finished for the season” Lakers’ fans go bonkers after Anthony Davis deactivates IG account following defeat vs Blazers
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Nia Long said the Celtics made her family business public: 'It could have been handled internally'
Boston, MA6 days ago
NBA under fire for inviting Karl Malone to judge Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
JJ Redick praises Anthony Edwards for his improved play this season - “He’s done it and he doesn’t turn 22 till August”
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
"It bothered me" — LeBron James was puzzled why Dwyane Wade was not embraced by his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates
Cleveland, OH16 hours ago
“They're too much alike” - Skip Bayless explains why Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving won't be long-term partners
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Jerry West on Sedale Threatt filling Magic Johnson’s shoes - “No one player could have done that”
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
NBA Fans React To Iggy Azalea Hugging Jalen Brunson After The Knicks Game
New York City, NY2 days ago
When Shaquille O'Neal realized that Kobe Bryant was writing rhymes up at home and then pretending to be freestyling on the team bus
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Julius Randle hilariously trolls LeBron James by calling him ‘old’ right before the 2023 All-Star Game
New York City, NY15 hours ago
“I would’ve done it had Steph been in it this year” - Donovan Mitchell explains why he turned down 3-Point Contest invitation
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
“We felt like we could take on any five in any era of the NBA” - Rasheed Wallace once shared his thoughts about the 2003-04 Detroit Pistons
Detroit, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy