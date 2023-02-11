Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

Get to know Nashville Zoo’s 3 Sumatran tigers

By Davis Nolan,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yS1Ox_0kk3Bw9Y00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s safe to say The Tiger Crossroads Exhibit at the Nashville Zoo features some of the most ominous but beautiful animals at the zoo.

“The public gets a great view of them on exhibit,” Deanna Romanello, Nashville Zoo Lead Carnivore Keeper explained. “If you come here, you can see them being up close to the glass. You’ll see them far off in the distance. Sometimes they’ll be hiding out if they want a little bit of alone time off.”

Souper Bowl Food Drive this weekend at Nashville Zoo

And as big as these cats are, compared to other tigers, they are small.

“Sumatran tigers are actually the smallest tiger species out there,” Romanello said. “Females only weigh up to about 200lbs. Males can get up to 300lbs. And if you look at the Amur or Bengal tigers, they can get up to about 800lbs.”

They have three Sumatran tigers at the Nashville Zoo, Frances, Felix, and the newly acquired Anne. She will be making her debut to the public in the future.

And bringing awareness to Sumatran tigers is important because they are on the critically endangered list.

Baird’s tapir known for its snout

“Sumatran tigers are pretty much going extinct in the wild,” Romanello pointed out. “There are only a couple hundred of them left. So, having the visitors be able to see them in their naturalistic environment, it helps their cause and helps people support them. There are many ways you can do this. One of them is getting the PalmOil Scan app on your phone.”

So, what is the PalmOil Scan app for?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sDSwf_0kk3Bw9Y00

The PalmOil Scan app lists companies that support sustainable palm oils. So when you go shopping, you can buy products from companies that help prevent the deforestation of these animals’ habitats. The PalmOil Scan app was produced in collaboration with the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) and led by top conservation-minded zoos around the world.

To download it go to your iPhone App store or Google Play store.

On a lighter note, since Romanello works with these animals every day, we asked her what she liked the most about Sumatran tigers.

“I love the way the tigers smell. That is one of my major things. Each individual animal we work with has a distinct smell to them. And tigers have what I would say is sort of a pop-corny interesting smell to them,” Romanello said. “But I also love their coloration. So, their coat is very beautiful. It’s a very orangey coloration to them. And I do like their sassiness. They are sassy cats!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNQUC_0kk3Bw9Y00
(Courtesy: Nashville Zoo)

Sassy, beautiful, and ominous!

Continuing Coverage: News 2’s Zoopalooza with Nashville Zoo

Though they are native to a more tropical climate, they will still come out on sunny days in the wintertime as long as it’s above freezing.

News 2 has partnered with Nashville Zoo to bring you weekly segments of Zoopalooza. You can watch them on News 2 on Good Morning Nashville on Saturday and right here on WKRN.com.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN
Nashville Zoo in running for ‘Best Zoo in North America’
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Tennessee National Guard pilots remembered as loving husbands, fathers
Huntsville, AL4 hours ago
Have you seen her? Murfreesboro woman missing several days
Murfreesboro, TN7 hours ago
Most Popular
Stolen puppies found safe in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, TN6 hours ago
Illinois couple reunited with stolen Goldendoodle in Alabama
Mansfield, IL1 day ago
Capitol interns stock up on clothing at annual ‘Ties for Terns’ drive
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Country music’s most photographed home up for auction Saturday
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Tennessee National Guard identifies pilots killed in Alabama Black Hawk helicopter crash
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Multiple foster puppies reported stolen from Murfreesboro home
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Fire forces 8 out of Murfreesboro home
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
Woman found dead in Murfreesboro, boyfriend arrested in KY
Murfreesboro, TN12 hours ago
Nashville woman opens café to help survivors and homeless
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Goldendoodle found in Alabama days after stolen vehicle was recovered in Nashville
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Feb. 16, 2023
Nashville, TN10 hours ago
Police: Nashville woman stabbed 17 times before being stuffed in storage bin
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Tennessee officials address concerns over toxic gases from Ohio train derailment
Nashville, TN9 hours ago
Nashville teen travels to Charleston with a request for Nikki Haley
Nashville, TN1 day ago
90-year-old grandmother speaks for the first time about a murder that rocked Nashville and her family
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Austin Peay suspends cheer team indefinitely
Clarksville, TN20 hours ago
Lincoln County man found safe in Nashville after Silver Alert
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Michigan State student from Hendersonville describes moments gunman opened fire
Hendersonville, TN1 day ago
NICU at TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center honored with award
Hendersonville, TN1 day ago
Man wanted for murder after Hendersonville shooting, pursuit into Nashville surrenders to police
Hendersonville, TN1 day ago
‘It’s tragic’: Roommate was home during deadly Murfreesboro stabbing
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
Anti-violence advocate reacts to state of crime in Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of Feb. 15
Nashville, TN1 day ago
4 Nashville School of the Arts students taken to hospital for ‘medical emergency’
Nashville, TN11 hours ago
Crews battle fire at newly-constructed Clarksville townhome
Clarksville, TN14 hours ago
‘We don’t want to be hidden’: Murfreesboro police deploy body cams
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy