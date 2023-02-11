Furry friends and flowers: Is your Valentine’s Day bouquet safe for pets?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Are you planning on showing your love through a floral arrangement on Valentine’s Day? If your special someone has a furry friend sniffing around, veterinarians encourage you to check that none of the blossoms in the bouquet are toxic to pets.

Leaves, petals, and even the pollen that falls from certain flowers can be poisonous for pets, which means simply placing the vase where you think it’s out of reach may not be enough to protect them .

On top of that, clever cats may try to use their agility to sneak a sip of the water in the vase, which could also be toxic, depending on the flowers.

Therefore, VCA Animal Hospitals recommended inspecting bouquets and removing any risky blossoms from the bouquet before your furry friend has a chance to “stop and smell the flowers!”

According to the veterinary organization, the following flowers are commonly used in bouquets, but they are also dangerous to pets:

Amaryllis

Azalea

Buttercup (ranunculus)

Chrysanthemum

Daffodil

Gladiolus

Hydrangea

Iris

Oleander

Peony

In addition, lilies ( Lilium and Hemerocallis species) — including Easter lilies, tiger lilies, daylilies, Asiatic lilies, and Japanese show lilies — are extremely toxic to cats, so much so that just nibbling on a leaf, petal, or pollen, or even taking a sip of vase water, can reportedly lead to kidney failure and death.

However, VCA Animal Hospitals said there are plenty of other stunning flowers that will not only impress your sweetheart, but also keep furry friends healthy:

Asters

Freesia

Gerber daisy

Limonium

Lisianthus

Madagascar jasmine

Orchid

Snapdragon

Stock

Sunflower

Waxflower

Zinnia

If you’re not sure whether the flowers in your bouquet — or any other greenery around your home — are safe for pets, check the ASPCA’s list of toxic and non-toxic plants .

If your pet has eaten a flower or plant, don’t panic. Instead, try to figure out the type and amount of it your pet ate before contacting your veterinarian or calling the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at 888-426-4435.

