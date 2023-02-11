Open in App
Portage County, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Record-Courier

Portage County girls basketball tournament tracker

By Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tNLXU_0kk2znbE00

Can Garfield make it three straight district titles?

Can Streetsboro and Waterloo survive tough early matchups to earn back-to-back sectional championships?

We will keep all of your Portage County girls basketball postseason info in one easy place, including all of our game coverage as well as a scoreboard we will update:

Headlines

(all of our girls basketball game coverage throughout the tournament will go here)

Feb. 15: Abby Harlin helps Field emerge from defensive stalemate against Bay Village

Feb. 15: Waterloo responds to Canton Central Catholic challenge, advances to sectional final round

Feb. 15 (roundup): Mogadore's Brook McIntyre scores 1,000th point, Streetsboro's Carl Singer records 100th win in first-round victories

Feb. 9 (for subscribers): Breaking down the sectional and district brackets across the region

Jan. 30: Garfield, Rootstown snag two seeds

Team Tracker

On to the sectional finals : Aurora, Field, Garfield, Mogadore, Rootstown, Southeast, Streetsboro, Waterloo

Eliminated in the first round : Crestwood, Ravenna, Roosevelt, Windham

Full Schedule

February 11

Division I Northeast 2 First Round

No. 6 Hoban 43 - No. 28 Roosevelt 33

February 15

Division II Northeast 1 First Round

No. 11 West Branch 49 - No. 23 Ravenna 12 (the Warriors will travel to No. 6 Edgewood for a sectional final)

Division II Northeast 2 First Round

No. 7 Streetsboro 42 - No. 24 Harvey 21 (the Rockets will next travel to No. 4 Chagrin Falls for a sectional final)

No. 5 Perry 46 - No. 25 Crestwood 27 (the Pirates will now host No. 16 Aurora in a sectional final)

No. 16 Aurora 31 - No. 10 Ursuline 26 (the Greenmen will now travel to No. 5 Perry for a sectional final)

Division II Northeast 3 First Round

No. 13 Field 44 - No. 17 Bay Village 30 (the Falcons will host No. 15 Padua Franciscan in a sectional final)

Division III Northeast 2 First Round

No. 2 Garfield 42 - No. 23 Memorial 5 (the G-Men next host No. 19 Champion in a sectional final)

Division IV Northeast 2 First Round

No. 7 Mathews 50 - No. 17 Windham 41 (the Mustangs will now host No. 10 Newton Falls)

Division IV Northeast 3 First Round

No. 5 Mogadore 81 - No. 12 Lake Ridge 15 (the Wildcats will next host No. 9 Kidron Central Christian in a sectional final)

No. 2 Waterloo 33 - No. 4 Canton Central Catholic 26 (the Vikings will now host No. 7 East Canton in a sectional final)

February 18

Division II Northeast 1 Sectional Final

No. 7 Streetsboro at No. 4 Chagrin Falls

No. 16 Aurora at No. 5 Perry

Division II Northeast 3 Sectional Final

No. 15 Padua Franciscan at No. 13 Field

Division III Northeast 1 Sectional Final

No. 8 Rootstown at No. 6 Lake Catholic

No. 10 Southeast at No. 9 United

Division III Northeast 2 Sectional Final

No. 19 Champion at No. 2 Garfield

Division IV Northeast 3 Sectional Final

No. 9 Kidron Central Christian at No. 5 Mogadore

No. 7 East Canton at No. 2 Waterloo

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Portage County girls basketball tournament tracker

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
St. Ignatius High School closed Monday because of threat
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Ohio
Akron, OH4 days ago
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area
Cleveland, OH5 days ago
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in North Canton
North Canton, OH3 days ago
Attorney warning East Palestine residents about $1,000 Norfolk Southern ‘payments’
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Confederate flag displayed at Akron school
Akron, OH6 days ago
Cleveland man fatally shot in East Cleveland
East Cleveland, OH4 days ago
Driver flees after crashing car at Mentor Beach Park
Mentor, OH4 days ago
ISP trooper arrests Ohio driver for OWI at nearly triple the legal limit
Columbia City, IN4 days ago
East Palestine fire department forced to get new gear
East Palestine, OH5 days ago
Woman dies after dumped at Ohio apartment during fire call
Maple Heights, OH3 days ago
I-90 W reopened in Cleveland after crash
Cleveland, OH5 days ago
Cleveland police search for suspect accused of killing the mother of his child
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month
Fairview Park, OH8 days ago
Multiple departments respond to flames from house fire in Lawrence Co.
Edinburg, PA4 days ago
Two former Valley radio veterans remember A.C. McCullough
Youngstown, OH5 days ago
Robbery suspect punches DTLR employee, threatens to kill staff, Cleveland Police say
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
80-year-old woman robbed, knocked to ground in Akron's Merriman Valley
Akron, OH10 days ago
2 men recovered from Lake Erie are men who went missing days prior, ME confirms
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
Man tries to snatch woman’s purse on West 6th Street, Cleveland Police say
Cleveland, OH6 days ago
Man ejected from buggy after being hit by semi in Ohio
Orwell, OH8 days ago
Euclid Marc’s armed robber makes off with $136,000
Euclid, OH6 days ago
38-year-old woman dies in Springfield Township crash
Louisville, KY9 days ago
Ohio man, volunteer for church, gets life for raping two girls; “God has forgiven me”
New Philadelphia, OH6 days ago
Police find woman missing from Independence hotel
Independence, OH7 days ago
Ohio mayor furious with Norfolk Southern after train derailment: 'We’re going to hold their feet to the fire'
East Palestine, OH6 days ago
'This is a very sad and unfortunate incident': Euclid Police officers shoot aggressive dog during kidnapping investigation
Euclid, OH4 days ago
What police found in home of Ohio teen charged in robbery
Akron, OH13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy