Portage County girls basketball tournament tracker

Can Garfield make it three straight district titles?

Can Streetsboro and Waterloo survive tough early matchups to earn back-to-back sectional championships?

We will keep all of your Portage County girls basketball postseason info in one easy place, including all of our game coverage as well as a scoreboard we will update:

Headlines

(all of our girls basketball game coverage throughout the tournament will go here)

Feb. 15: Abby Harlin helps Field emerge from defensive stalemate against Bay Village

Feb. 15: Waterloo responds to Canton Central Catholic challenge, advances to sectional final round

Feb. 15 (roundup): Mogadore's Brook McIntyre scores 1,000th point, Streetsboro's Carl Singer records 100th win in first-round victories

Feb. 9 (for subscribers): Breaking down the sectional and district brackets across the region

Jan. 30: Garfield, Rootstown snag two seeds

Team Tracker

On to the sectional finals : Aurora, Field, Garfield, Mogadore, Rootstown, Southeast, Streetsboro, Waterloo

Eliminated in the first round : Crestwood, Ravenna, Roosevelt, Windham

Full Schedule

February 11

Division I Northeast 2 First Round

No. 6 Hoban 43 - No. 28 Roosevelt 33

February 15

Division II Northeast 1 First Round

No. 11 West Branch 49 - No. 23 Ravenna 12 (the Warriors will travel to No. 6 Edgewood for a sectional final)

Division II Northeast 2 First Round

No. 7 Streetsboro 42 - No. 24 Harvey 21 (the Rockets will next travel to No. 4 Chagrin Falls for a sectional final)

No. 5 Perry 46 - No. 25 Crestwood 27 (the Pirates will now host No. 16 Aurora in a sectional final)

No. 16 Aurora 31 - No. 10 Ursuline 26 (the Greenmen will now travel to No. 5 Perry for a sectional final)

Division II Northeast 3 First Round

No. 13 Field 44 - No. 17 Bay Village 30 (the Falcons will host No. 15 Padua Franciscan in a sectional final)

Division III Northeast 2 First Round

No. 2 Garfield 42 - No. 23 Memorial 5 (the G-Men next host No. 19 Champion in a sectional final)

Division IV Northeast 2 First Round

No. 7 Mathews 50 - No. 17 Windham 41 (the Mustangs will now host No. 10 Newton Falls)

Division IV Northeast 3 First Round

No. 5 Mogadore 81 - No. 12 Lake Ridge 15 (the Wildcats will next host No. 9 Kidron Central Christian in a sectional final)

No. 2 Waterloo 33 - No. 4 Canton Central Catholic 26 (the Vikings will now host No. 7 East Canton in a sectional final)

February 18

Division II Northeast 1 Sectional Final

No. 7 Streetsboro at No. 4 Chagrin Falls

No. 16 Aurora at No. 5 Perry

Division II Northeast 3 Sectional Final

No. 15 Padua Franciscan at No. 13 Field

Division III Northeast 1 Sectional Final

No. 8 Rootstown at No. 6 Lake Catholic

No. 10 Southeast at No. 9 United

Division III Northeast 2 Sectional Final

No. 19 Champion at No. 2 Garfield

Division IV Northeast 3 Sectional Final

No. 9 Kidron Central Christian at No. 5 Mogadore

No. 7 East Canton at No. 2 Waterloo

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Portage County girls basketball tournament tracker