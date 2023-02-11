Reviewers Are Very Obsessed With This $30 Backpack From Target

A New Day square backpack

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

The quest to find a backpack that’s both cute and functional can be a long one. Often, the ones big enough to actually hold your gym clothes or work essentials look so oversized that strapping it on to your back makes it look like you’re about to hike the Appalachian trail. Go too small, on the other hand, and there’s a good chance the pack won’t fit all your stuff. Maybe you scrap the idea of a backpack completely and go for a duffle, only to find that lugging it around causes some serious shoulder and back probs .

Friends, the search for the perfect backpack is over. In-the-know shoppers have spoken and declared A New Day’s athleisure square backpack a perfect one-size-fits-all knapsack for work, travel, and every day — and it’s available at Target , of course.

First, let’s start with the material. It’s made from recycled polyester, a material that is not only eco-friendly, putting recycled plastic bottles to good use, but is also water-resistant. Reviewers say it’s big enough to fit a laptop, making it a great work bag, or could be used as a gym bag or weekend bag. If you’re in a relationship and need something big enough to lug your clothes, makeup and hair straightener to your S.O.’s place without it looking like you’re moving in, this is the bag for you. And of course there are different zipper compartments and pouches too, because there’s nothing worse than dropping your favorite lip gloss into the void of a deep, unorganized bag.

“This is the perfect work backpack for someone with a commute,” says a Target reviewer named Bailey . “[It’s] big enough to fit notebooks or a laptop, or shoes and a change of clothes. I’ve used it for almost two years and it doesn’t show any wear.” Reviewer Trish says she’s into the athletic, casual look of the bag: “It’s a great size, [fitting] my Kindle, books, charger and more.”

If you find that you love it as much as the many, many people who gave it a perfect five-star rating, you may find yourself wanting more than one. Good thing it comes in six different colors. Sold? Scroll up to get your hands on it before it sells out.