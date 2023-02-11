Walmart Has Some Really Affordable Snow Gear For Kids

Bullpiano winter coat , London Fog snow suit , Dream Pairs boots

Pro shopping tip: Right now is the best time of the year to buy snow gear for kids. There’s still almost two months of winter left (and a decent number of spring snow days, depending on where you live in the U.S.) and winter clothes are now a fraction of the price than at the start of the season.

You don’t even need to leave your cozy couch to get what you need; Walmart has more than 1,000 kids’ snow-day clothes and accessories, including waterproof snowsuits, gloves, hats and coats. While having a lot to choose from is great, clicking through endless pages of kids’ snow gear can quickly get as tedious as scraping ice off your windshield.

To save you time, we scoured everything available and rounded up the best items based on style, functionality, price and customer reviews where available. Scroll down to see the best of the best.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.