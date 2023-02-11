Letter to the Editor

Democrats lack moral virtue in voting against abortion survivors act

On Jan. 11, the Republican controlled Congressional House passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. It may or may not come before a vote in the Senate. This bill was put forth based on previous Virginia Gov. Northam comments in 2019 that in a failed abortion the baby would be kept comfortable, where the doctor and mother would decide what to do. This bill would require health care providers to try to preserve the life of an infant in the same manner any other child born prematurely would receive in the rare case a baby born alive during or after an attempted abortion and be taken to a hospital. Every Republican voted the majority with a 220-210 vote.

The Centers for Disease Control reports 143 infants were born after an attempted induced abortion from 2003 to 2014. Of those, 97 died between one to four hours later. Some were involved in a maternal complication, which some would argue as an exception to the abortion law within the states.

The 210 votes by Democrats brings forth the lack of morals, values and care for the sanctity of human life the Democratic party stands for. I do not understand how anyone who is a believer in Jesus Christ or in God Almighty could vote for a Democrat based on this. How many of those House Democrats pretend to be Catholic or any other denomination? How do they answer to their church leaders and to God? Whether you are a Catholic, Baptist, Methodist or simply a Christian know that in Ohio, Representative Troy Balderson and all other Ohio Congressional House Republicans voted for the baby to have a chance at life. The Democratic Party has gone to battle over abortion rights and is a major part of their platform.

The CDC reports there were 615,911 abortions reported in 2020. The abortion issue since 1973 is one thing and recently became a states rights issue. But to vote against this federal bill within the overall abortion issue as the Democrats did is totally disgusting and lacks any moral virtue.

Alan Ranck, Hopewell